Edmonds Coffee with a Cop coming to Perrinville Oct. 4

Officer Lou Daniels speaks with a resident during a Coffee with A Cop event at Woods’ Coffee in August. (File photo by Nick Ng)

The Edmonds Police Department will host another “Coffee with a Cop” event — this time in the Perrinville neighborhood — from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The event will be at Mel & Mia’s, 7530 Olympic View Dr., Unit 103, in Edmonds.

