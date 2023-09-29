Edmonds Coffee with a Cop coming to Perrinville Oct. 4

The Edmonds Police Department will host another “Coffee with a Cop” event — this time in the Perrinville neighborhood — from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The event will be at Mel & Mia’s, 7530 Olympic View Dr., Unit 103, in Edmonds.
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.