Edmonds Daybreakers to learn about NW Veterans Museum during Oct. 3 meeting

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club during its Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting will hear about the Lynnwood-based Northwest Veterans Museum.
The mission and purpose of the museum is to honor and perpetuate the legacy of military veterans and educate the public — especially youth — about the sacrifices made by the men and women who served in all military branches.
The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, second floor, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Learn more here.
