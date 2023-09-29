Edmonds Daybreakers to learn about NW Veterans Museum during Oct. 3 meeting

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club during its Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting will hear about the Lynnwood-based Northwest Veterans Museum.

The mission and purpose of the museum is to honor and perpetuate the legacy of military veterans and educate the public — especially youth — about the sacrifices made by the men and women who served in all military branches.

The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, second floor, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Learn more here.