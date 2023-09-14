Edmonds Floretum to welcome garden writer Debbie Teashon at Sept. 18 meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Debbie Teashon at its Monday, Sept. 18 meeting. Her topic will be “Autumn to Winter – The Forgotten Seasons.” Make your winter garden in the maritime Northwest come to life with plants that flower or provide unusual foliage, and you will have remarkable garden autumn through winter. Handouts will be provided with a plant list.

Teashon is a garden writer, a co-author of the award-winning Gardening for the Homebrewer, a garden speaker, and an award-winning photographer. Her career spans many decades. Her speaking engagements include the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, Tacoma Home and Garden Show, Peninsula Home and Garden Expo, and garden clubs. She’s been a guest on Garden Time television show in Oregon and radio programs such as Gardening with Ciscoe on 97.3 FM KIRO radio and Poppy Tucker’s Louisiana Eats on NPR.

Teashon’s articles and photographs appear in local, national, and international magazines and newspapers and as a contributing garden writer for Digger Magazine and West Sound Magazine. Her work has been published in Fine Gardening, Master Gardener, Tardigarde (Sweden) and HGTV Magazine.

Teashon’s Rainy Side Gardeners website focuses on regional gardening west of the Cascades. Gardening most of her adult life, she is always searching for new varieties of plant material or creating new container designs using beautiful pottery or repurposed items.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.