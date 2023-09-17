Edmonds Landing residents hold Memory March to raise Alzheimer’s awareness

More than 30 people marched down Dayton Street and Sunset Avenue last Friday morning for the 8th Annual Edmonds Landing Memory March. Nearly everyone wore a purple or sported a purple ribbon to bring Alzheimer’s disease to public awareness, chanting like an army cadence:

“We don’t know what you’ve been told. We’ll walk the block ‘til we’re too old. Sound off! Memory! Sound off! Marchers!”

Even one of the ferry toll booth workers on Sunset joined in the chant for a minute.

Meanwhile, Edmonds mayoral candidate Mike Rosen walked with the marchers around the block while speaking to a few of the Landing residents and their family members. Two days prior, Rosen visited Edmonds Landing and discussed some issues that were relevant to the residents.

Edmonds Landing resident Velva Salterelli, 97, started the idea of the march in 2015 to honor the memory of her late husband of 51 years, Orlando “Salty” Saltarelli, who was a Seattle native and passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s in 2013. He was first diagnosed with it in 1988.

Since 2016 with the Alzheimer’s Association, the memory march has been raising money to support Alzheimer’s disease research each year, even during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“We raised $600!” Edmonds Landing Marketing Director Jennifer Angell said. “Total fundraising has been close to $2,000 [this year] so far.”

Angell and her husband had coordinated with Velva side by side

Angell is no stranger to fundraising for Alzheimer’s disease. When she was working in Spiritwood at Pine Lake Assisted Living in Issaquah in 2020, she created a 2021 calendar where seniors were dressed up as Hollywood celebrities, including Alfred Hitchcock, Willie Nelson, Carrie Fisher in the first Star Wars film, and Lucille Ball.

“I made costumes, I dressed all my seniors who had dementia, and I did their hair and make-up,” Angell said.

After she created the calendars and published a press release, she and some of the seniors appeared on CNN, the Kelly Clarkson Show and Access Hollywood. They raised about $16,000 in calendar sales and donations.

Alzheimer’s disease affects about 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older, according to a 2023 report by Alzheimer’s Association. This number may double to 13.8 million by 2060. Alzheimer’s accounts for two-thirds of all dementia cases and 20% of those older than 80 years. Women are nearly twice as likely to get Alzheimer’s than men; however, men who are first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are more likely to have shorter lifespans than women.

In addition, health care costs of Alzheimer’s disease is about $321 billion in 2022, with a projection of $1 trillion by 2050. These conservative estimates do not include indirect costs associated with treatment, such as “loss in productivity, diminished quality of life, and an increasing dependence on informal unpaid care provided by family caregivers augments the economic and societal burden of this disease.”

A 2016 study of nearly 60,000 dementia patients—based on a database from Kaiser Permanente North California— found that African Americans have the highest rate of getting some form of dementia, followed by Indigenous Americans and Alaskan Natives, Hispanic Americans, whites, and Asian Americans. However, the researchers reported that “it is unclear if these differences are due to genetic or social and behavioral factors.”

In fact, older American adults tend to fear or worry more about Alzheimer’s disease than cancer, diabetes, HIV and depression, according to an online survey of more than 4,000 adults in 2013. Women and caregivers of those with dementia were reported to be more fearful or worrisome of Alzheimer’s than men and non-caregivers, respectively.

Because of the progressive and degenerative nature of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia. However, there are currently some treatments used to slow its progression or reduce the intensity of the symptoms.

Donanemab (donna-mab) is the most recent immunotherapy drug (made by Eli Lily) that the Federal Drug and Administration approved after a large, final-stage trial was published in JAMA in 2023. The researchers of the trial reported that the drug “significantly slowed clinical progression at 76 weeks”—or almost 1.5 years. However, it only delayed the disease progression by four months. Two physicians in a JAMA editorial wrote in an editorial that while donanemab was “very effective” in targeting cerebral amyloid angiopathy (protein build-up that blocks blood flow in the brain’s arteries), “the clinical effect was comparatively weak” and its limitations should be disclosed to patients, their families and caregivers.

Lecanemab (leh-can-eh-mab) is another immunotherapy drug that is for people with early stages of Alzheimer’s and is delivered by an IV drip. While the most recent systematic review of four trials with a total of 3,108 patients found that most patients’ cognitive function “have improved statistically,” the researchers pointed out that most of the trials included were funded by the same pharmaceutical company Eisai Inc., and negative results may not get published .

Remternetug (rem-turn-eh-tug) is another amyloid-targeting immunotherapy drug for people with early stages of Alzheimer’s developed by Eli Lily. While there are no detailed, third-party studies published yet like the previous two drugs, the effectiveness and drawbacks are somewhat similar.

While non-pharmacological treatments are uncommon, some researchers highlighted that reducing the risks of getting Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia earlier in life is another option. This includes getting regular exercise (does not matter what form), having good stress and depression management, maintaining a healthy blood sugar level and blood pressure and keeping the brain “active,” such as learning a new skill or being social.

However, there is no guarantee that these preventions can stop or slow down dementia.

Edmonds residents who wish to participate in an Alzheimer’s walk or start a fundraising event can contact the Alzheimer’s Association. Velva would be very grateful.

“She’s an amazing lady. She’s like a den mother to everybody, she takes care of people” Angell said. “And I think it’s how you become when you’re dealing with [Alzheimer’s] in the family, and it never leaves you.”

— Story and photos by Nick Ng