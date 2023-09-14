Edmonds musician to perform new composition at Mika’s Playground on Sept. 23

The Edmonds Arts Commission is pleased to announce a unique and exciting musical commission and performance. A new piece of music titled “Mika’s Song” has been created by award-winning Edmonds composer Ed Hartman for Mika’s Playground at the new Edmonds Civic Playfields Park at 6th Ave. & Bell Street.

“Mika’s Song” will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in a live free public performance at the playground on the east side of the park bordering 7th Ave. North. Hartman will perform the composition on the new musical chimes installation of tubular bells in the playground area of the park, which is part of Edmonds Creative District.

Hartman said that musical installations like the bells in the playground are a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to experience music in a very welcoming place. He has created a piece of music that he hopes will inspire anyone to be creative, positive, and open-minded in our community.

Hartman will demonstrate the instrument, talk about creating music on it, and perform the piece. This is an all-ages inclusive event and the audience will be invited to participate. Bring a blanket or chair and sit on the grass (no chairs permitted in the playground area) to enjoy this special performance.

More information about Mika’s Inclusive Playground: https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/parks/mika_s_inclusive_playground