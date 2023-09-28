Edmonds Oktoberfest wins Seattle Times Best in PNW gold award

Edmonds Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Edmonds, is the Gold Medal Winner in The Seattle Times annual Best in the PNW “Beer Festival” category for 2023.
“We are honored to receive this award and look forward to planning next year’s equally wonderful event for the community,” said Maggie Peterson of the Rotary Club of Edmonds.
Learn more about the award here.
