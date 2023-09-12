Edmonds Planning Board Sept. 13 to continue two public hearings — on aquifer recharge area and Edmonds Way rezone

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, Sept. 13 meeting is scheduled to continue two public hearings from its Aug. 23 meeting — one on updates to the critical aquifer recharge area code amendment and the other on a rezone proposal at 9530/9620 Edmonds Way.

The first item is related to protecting public groundwater drinking supplies from potential contamination and to ensure adequate groundwater availability. The current Edmonds code from 2016 states that there are no such areas in the city. But in 2022, the city learned there were two Olympic View Water & Sewer District wellhead protection areas that need to be regulated

The rezone proposal would change 9530/9620 Edmonds Way from RM-EW (multiple family residential) to BC-EW (business commercial).

Also on the board’s agenda under unfinished business is a discussion of proposed amendments to the city’s tree code that would apply to private property owners.

The hybrid meeting will be in the third floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall. You can also watch remotely here. Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and passcode is 007978. Or listen by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.