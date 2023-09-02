Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 15-29, 2023

Aug. 15

200 block 5th Avenue N: Found property was turned into the police department was entered into safekeeping.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to an adult male slumped over in a parking lot. Fentanyl was seized and taken to be destroyed. No arrest was made.

8200 block Sierra Drive: An adult male prowled a vehicle and stole tools.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.

21900 block Highway 99: A man violated a court order with a woman who was arrested for theft. Charges are being referred for the order violation.

23500 block Highway 99: A man reported being assaulted and hit with a rock. He was transported to the hospital for further care.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A mother and adult son were involved in verbal altercation.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail after threatening to break his neighbor’s neck.

Aug. 16

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A storage container was broken into and property was stolen.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: An unknown suspect threw a rock through the window of a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Copper was stolen from a cellular site. No suspect information was available.

20100 block Ballinger Way Northeast: A woman was arrested by a neighboring agency for Edmonds warrants and was booked into jail.

22000 block 90th Avenue West: Police assisted a local law enforcement agency regarding a domestic violence assault. A woman was arrested for assault.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A woman received a criminal citation for trespass at a business.

21500 block 88th Avenue West: A women reported she had been raped multiple times by ex-boyfriend.

18300 block 80th Avenue West: A woman and man got into an argument.

22300 block 97th Avenue West: A home owner believed a subject was his inside his house. Officers searched the building but located no suspects. The owner later found a knife next to window.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was found, but attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reported his vehicle was damaged while parked in parking lot.

7600 block 234th Street Southwest: A man and woman were involved in domestic violence verbal altercation.

Aug. 17

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man committed a dine-and-dash at a local restaurant.

9700 block 237th Place Southwest: An unknown subject broke into a garage and stole tools.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting and booked into jail.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.

100 block 2nd Avenue South: A man who was causing multiple nuisances at a business was trespassed from the property.

21900 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered for a neighboring agency.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was parked on public right-of-way over 72 hours and with expired tabs.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man surrendered a handgun and rifle to the police department.

23700 block Highway 99: A man in a suspicious vehicle was arrested for out-of-state warrants.

500 block Pine Street: Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in a house. Medics attempted life-saving measures on the man but were unsuccessful.

Aug. 18

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted merchandise from store.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man and woman who were dating got into an argument.

300 Admiral Way: A man had his boat motor stolen from the marina.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: A man was arrested for an Edmonds warrant in a neighboring jurisdiction and was booked into jail.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A citizen reported that their trailer was stolen outside of an apartment complex.

9600 block 234th Street Southwest: An aggressive dog attacked another dog, causing injury to the dog and its owner. The case is being followed up by animal control.

24300 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile male’s school identification was found outside juvenile female’s window.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman at an assisted living facility told police she was being financially exploited by her adult son.

7900 194th Place Southwest: Police responded to an altercation between neighbors. A man was arrested and taken to jail for several offenses.

Aug. 19

100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was trespassed from a local bar.

1100 block 3rd Avenue South: Police responded to a report of an assault at a residence. The suspect left prior to police officers’ arrival.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a business but was not located.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex during the previous week.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Property was stolen from storage unit; no suspect information.

21900 block Highway 99: Two men caused a disturbance inside a restaurant.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man, his adult daughter and her boyfriend.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

7900 block 94th PL Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between subjects in a dating relationship.

900 block Avenue North and Caspers Street: A man was transported to a hospital after a motorcycle collision.

7800 block 96th Street Southwest: A welfare check led to report of a previous verbal argument between separated spouses.

Aug. 20

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown male threw a rock through store window.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on an oustanding warrant

22700 76th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen out of parking lot. There are no suspects.

500 block Maple Street: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot during the previous week.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An officer assisted identifying a patient who was unable to remember her name.

19523 block 84th Avenue West: A woman was booked for first-degree criminal trespass.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A man and woman said they believed their drinks were drugged at a business.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A victim sent $19,000 to a suspect after falling victim to a scam.

23600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were caught shoplifting from business; one was a runaway who was returned to his parent.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft.

17400 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on an outstanding warrant.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A dog was found running at large, a repeat offense.

Aug. 21

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was investigated.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported that she believes that a known subject stole her wallet, but police said it’s unclear if the wallet was stolen or lost.

400 block Daley Street: A party reportedly lost their Mexico identification sometime in the last year and a half.

600 block Paradise Lane: A woman turned in two realistic-looking BB guns for destruction.

1000 block 7th Avenue South: A woman received a call from an unidentified male saying he had kidnapped her daughter. The adult female’s daughter was not kidnapped and was at their shared residence.

1000 block Bell Street: A woman said she was assaulted, which led to an Adult Protective Services investigation.

13700 block 58th Place West: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation that was later determined to be in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

24100 block Highway 99: An unknown male stole from a business and left in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police.

7800 block Olympic View View Drive: A man located a suspicious bone buried in a park.

23500 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

Aug. 22

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Two men were booked into Snohomish County Jail for burglary, possession of stolen vehicle and theft.

21900 block Highway 99: Two individuals stole from a local grocery store. The suspects were not found.

23600 block Highway 99: A man in possession of a stolen vehicle ran from police and was still outstanding.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was involuntarily admitted to a hospital for mental health evaluation

23200 block Highway 99: A computer was reported lost while moving.

21900 block Highway 99: A man causing a disturbance in grocery store wass trespassed from the location.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: During an Adult Protective Services in-home visit, an woman alleged her adult son had punched her.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported feeling harassed by a fellow employee at work.

22900 block 106th Avenue West: Police received a report of a lost rental musical instrument.

Aug. 23

22600 block 93rd Place West: A man thought he saw someone outside of his front door when he went to close it around 1 a.m.

1100 block Viewland Way: An identity theft was reported.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was was trespassed from a shopping plaza.

24100 Highway 99: A vehicle’s license plate was stolen while the owner was shopping.

8000 block 238th Street Southwest: A backpack with a loaded firearm was located at residential home. It was associated with a stolen vehicle incident from the previous day.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft of food.

600 block Sunset Avenue North: A man was sending harassing texts to a sibling.

24100 block Highway 99: Three adult suspects stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked in Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft and knowingly possessing a controlled substance.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft, controlled substance possession, and for possessing weapons capable of bodily harm.

24100 block Highway 99: Two juvenile females were arrested and released to their guardian after committing a theft at a local retail store.

23600 block Highway 99: Two man were booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A resident requested that a juvenile male be trespassed from a residence after a prank.

Aug. 24

22600 block Highway 99: A man caused a disturbance at a restaurant and exited without paying for his food. He was not located.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful exposure.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County jJail for trespass.

7020 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen, and a video of the suspect taken for evidence.

500 block East Main Street: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was taken into custody and transported to jail for shoplifting.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man left a behavioral health treatment facility and was listed as a missing person.

21900 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest was made inside a grocery store.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A group of males and females stole merchandise from store.

600 block 7th Avenue North: Males were trespassed after refusing to leave a property.

Aug. 25

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported; no suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business and brandished two weapons at a customer.

6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: An unreported stolen vehicle was located and returned to its registered owner.

700 block Main Street: A woman was captured on video trying to open the front door of a home. The door was locked and she left the area on foot.

22500 Highway 99: A man tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a store.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A business wanted to give police authorization to trespass people from property.

900 block Puget Way: A custody dispute was reported between a mother and grandmother. Child Protective Services was notified and responded to scene.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and transported to Snohomish County Jail for assault-domestic violence.

100 block Bell Street: A dog reportedly bit a human.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a disturbance between husband and wife.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman were booked into Snohomish County Jail after stealing from two businesses.

Aug. 26

1100 block 6th Avenue South: Police responded to a report of a male breaking a tree pot and moving street signs.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men drilled the front lock of a business, opened the door, then left. Nothing was stolen or damaged.

2700 block 6th Avenue North: A wallet belonging to a woman was turned into law enforcement.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A man was reported to be luring children at the park. He was found to be autistic and was released to family.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole property and fled through the emergency exit of a business. He was located, arrested and booked into jail.

200 block Street Southwest: A resident reported that a vehicle was broken into and personal items were stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to jail for attempting to steal a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from parking lot.

Aug. 27

23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to jail for domestic assault and court order violation.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a male displaying a firearm to rob a store.

600 block 6th Avenue North: Police responded to a report of fraudulent charges on a debit card and suspicious deliveries to the victim’s residence.

22500 block Highway 99: Two subjects shoplifted from a business.

8000 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman assaulted another woman.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified female suspect stole merchandise from business and fled.

500 block Avenue South/Pine Street: Three juveniles were arrested for assault.

Aug. 28

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing from a department store. The suspect not located.

7800 block 191th Street Southwest: A truck handle was damaged during an attempted break-in.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found wallet was turned in to the police station.

700 block Aloha Street: A resident reported two flat tires on her vehicle and believed that her neighbor slashed her tires. No evidence of intentional damage was seen.

24100 block 78th Place West: A smoldering stump was extinguished by a citizen.

19800 block 80th Place West: A cell phone and identification were reportedly lost.

7900 block 199th Street Southwest: An unreported stolen vehicle was discovered on the side of the road. The registered owner picked it up.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for misdemeanor warrant, third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

18300 block 73rd Avenue West: A verbal altercation was reported between two siblings.

9100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a dispute over an off-leash dog.

Aug. 29

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown male stole food items from a grocery store.

18300 block Highway 99: Police assisted another agency by doing a drug recognition evaluation.

22400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for no license plates led to a failure to yield charge.

9600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A referral to Child Protective Services was made about potentially unsafe conditions involving a child’s mother.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft led to arrest.

8500 block Bowdoin Way: A child’s bike was stolen off a front porch.

243rd Place Southwest/Firdale Avenue: A credit card and identification were found and turned into the police department.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.