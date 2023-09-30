Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 5-26, 2023

Sept. 5

23500 block of 78th Avenue West: Mailboxes were reportedly broken into by unknown persons.

23300 block of Edmonds Way: A car was broken into and steering column destroyed. There is no suspect information.

23800 block of Highway 99: A male was given a written trespass warning from a property at the request of the business owner.

400 block of 9th Avenue South: A resident at adult care facility found deceased by on-site staff.

9727 block of Edmonds Way: A male sleeping in front of business was trespassed.

1100 block of 3rd Avenue South: An argument between roommates was reported.

23600 block of Highway 99: A female who was suspected of shoplifting was given a trespass warning.

7300 block of 210th Street Southwest: A purse was reportedly taken from an unlocked vehicle.

23600 block of Highway 99: An unknown female stole a bottle of alcohol from a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A theft from a department store led to arrest of male suspect booked into jail for theft and outstanding warrants.

7600 block of 212th Street Southwest: Suspicious graffiti was found inside of school gym area.

225th block of Street Southwest and 73rd Place West: Malicious mischief was reported.

Sept. 6

2380 block of Highway 99: A male who was previously given a trespass warning was arrested and booked into jail for being on the property unlawfully.

500 block of Alder Street: A victim contacted by subject claiming to be a lawyer and needing money for a phony case.

7416 block of 212th Street Southwest: An ongoing investigation was made of an assault by a known suspect.

21900 block of Highway 99: A female was arrested for shoplifting, and drugs recovered during a search.

24100 block of Highway 99: Two subjects stole merchandise from a local department store. The subjects left in a vehicle and could not be located.

24100 block of Highway 99: An adult female shoplifted from store and fled the scene.

1100 block of Main Street: An adult male was booked into jail for DUI.

Sept. 7

23632 block of Highway 99: A store employee reported theft of groceries. A male suspect located and cited for theft.

7611 block of 230th Street Southwest: An adult male was arrested for violating a DV protection order, and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23028 block of 100th Avenue West: A male and female stole from store, no arrests were made.

7600 block of 230 Street Southwest: A civil report was made of partner taking a vehicle without permission.

Sept. 8

24300 block of Highway 99: An adult male was observed stealing from vehicle parked in dealership parking lot.

7300 block of 210th Street Southwest: A runaway juvenile found at a local apartment complex staying with a friend.

800 block of Bell Street: A Child Protective Services referral was made regarding an assault between mother and son. An investigation is ongoing.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: An unknown subject attempted to break into a trailer, damaging the lock.

9400 block of 236th Street Southwest: A dog bite was reported.

24100 block of Highway 99: A report was made regarding a male walking into store and making threats to employees. Police could not locate the male.

7610 block of 230th Street Southwest: A report was received of a male and female arguing. Police investigated and later arrested the male.

Sept. 9

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male stole merchandise from a store, was arrested and booked into jail.

100 block of 5th Avenue South: An adult male was assaulted during an altercation with large group of individuals.

800 block of Walnut Street: An intoxicated driver crashed their vehicle into a utility pole near downtown Edmonds.

23500 block of Edmonds Way: An adult male was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men.

22800 block of 100th Avenue West: Two vehicles were broken into in a parking lot.

21300 block of 80th Avenue West: An adult female and male who live together had a verbal argument.

23700 block of 80th Court West: An adult female was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

88th Avenue West and 188th Street Southwest: A blue powder substance in a baggie was located on the side of a roadway. The substance was taken for destruction.

730 block of 210th Street Southwest: An argument between an adult daughter and mother was reported, with no assault.

Sept. 10

600 block of 3rd Avenue South: A city park employee reported suspicious damage to the gate.

23400 block of Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7th Avenue South and Fir Street: Malicious mischief was reported.

6th Avenue South and Main Street: An adult female found keys and turned them in.

23200 block of Highway 99: A female reported medication missing from apartment.

23100 block of 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was damaged and tire slashed during the night.

1000 block of 2nd Avenue South: A local residents reported that a male came to his door and threatened him. Involved male claims the reporting party was the one who threatened him. The case is ongoing.

Sept. 11

9500 block of Edmonds Way: A local resident reported a vehicle stolen from his apartment complex parking lot. The vehicle had a tracking device and was recovered in King County

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A theft of motor vehicle was reported.

8500 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen overnight at an apartment complex.

9300 block of 236th Street Southwest: An adult female woke up and discovered her backyard gate was ajar and a light had been removed from her back porch.

9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: The rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle; no suspect information. The front license plate was taken into custody by law enforcement.

800 block of Hindley Lane: A citizen reported fraud after a bank account was drained by a scam.

700 block of Edmonds Way: A state ID belonging to adult male was located on front steps of private residence. The resident turned the ID one to police.

21100 block of 77th Place West: Police responded to a welfare check request on a local resident. The resident was not located in his house, he was hospitalized earlier in the day.

22400 block of 97th Avenue West: A missing adult female was located in Edmonds.

800 block of Maple Street: An adult mom and adult son had a verbal disagreement.

8700 block of 236th Street Southwest: A report was made of a male driving on a lawn. Police arrested the driver for DUI.

7600 block of 230th Street Southwest: An adult male violated domestic violence protection order, and committed residential burglary-DV. The suspect was not located.

18200 block of 73rd Avenue West: A local female resident was arrested for domestic assault and transported to Snohomish County Jail.

Sept. 12

1100 block of Sea Vista Place: An adult male knocked down a construction sign into the street.

23600 block of Highway 99: A male stole from a store, but was not found in area

9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: Landscaping outside of building was damaged.

9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: A plastic bag with suspicious substance found inside of resident only area.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A male left his cell phone in bathroom at hospital. An unknown suspect took the phone, last known location was pinging in Lynnwood.

8000 block of 218th Street Southwest: A Child Protective Services referral was made.

10100 block of Edmonds Way: A male was arrested for an order violation.

22600 block of Highway 99: An unidentified suspect from a stolen property case tried to use stolen credit cards at a business.

Sept. 13

8700 block of 236th Street Southwest: An adult male was seen stealing mail from mailbox and fled the scene.

21900 block of Highway 99: A male stole food from a business.

21600 block of Highway 99: A supply trailer was broken into.

21900 block of Highway 99: A female lost her phone a business.

24100 block of Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported, no suspects were located.

Sept. 14

23600 block of Highway 99: An automatic license plate reader recovered a stolen plate.

7600 block of 203rd Street Southwest: A male violated a domestic violence no-contact order and assaulted a family member. The male ran from the scene and was not located.

5th Avenue North and Main Street: A transit bus struck a fountain.

23600 block of Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store was reported, no suspects were found.

700 block of Elm Street: A theft of a flag from over a garage was reported.

22900 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was towed without the registered owner’s knowledge.

7600 block of 203rd Street Southwest: A fugitive from justice notified his mother of his intention to violate a court order.

21500 block of 84th Avenue West: An aggressive dog at large attacked a guide dog.

200 block of Railroad Avenue: A behavioral health contact was made.

7000 block of 212th Street Southwest: An adult male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after collision.

7300 block of 172nd Street Southwest: A domestic dispute was reported between a husband and wife.

Sept. 15

8900 block of 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

23600 block of Highway 99: A female was trespassed from business for previous shoplifting incident

8600 block of 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex. No suspect information or leads.

8900 block of 238th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were broken into.

1100 block of North 205th Street: A male subject was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and booked into jail.

200 block of 5th Avenue South: Edmonds PD received a suspicious report from an outside organization.

23500 block of Highway 99: A male overdosed on drugs, police provided medical care and waited for medics, and the male was revived.

23600 block of Highway 99: A male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

600 block of Main Street: A missing vulnerable adult from Mukilteo located in Edmonds and was transported back home.

21400 block of 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while the owner was at work.

21300 block of 80th Avenue West: A male arrested for warrant and released.

Sept. 16

23600 block of Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was made.

23400 block of 75th Avenue West: A truck was vandalized by unknown suspect.

20600 block of 78th Place West: A wedding ring was reported missing from a home; theft is suspected.

24100 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested for third-degree theft and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

7300 block of 224th Street Southwest: A male arrested and booked into jail for assaulting his brother.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A report was made of a female refusing to leave a hospital. Police arrested her for trespass.

23600 block of Highway 99: A male was trespassed from local store after shoplifting. The store declined to press charges.

Sept. 17

7800 block of 196th Street Southwest: A female had items stolen.

23600 block of Highway 99: A female was trespassed from a grocery store for being aggressive toward staff.

5th Avenue South and Dayton Street: A juvenile male took a joy ride on top of a Community Transit bus.

Sept. 18

9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex. There are no suspects or leads.

21300 block of 95th Avenue West: A male reported he had received threatening text and phone calls from an unknown subject.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A female reported work files missing. There are no suspects or leads.

9500 block of Bowdoin Way: A male found a suspected illegal substance at park. The substance was taken by police for destruction.

19200 block of 84th Avenue West: A parking enforcement officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked on the side of the road.

9100 block of Cascade Drive: A female reported an assault from a year and a half ago. A report was taken.

21700 block of Highway 99: A report was made of a male calling a former romantic partner at her workplace.

8th Avenue South: A behavioral health contact was made.

7300 block of Olympic View Drive: A report was made of an adult male inside a homeowner’s house. Police located and arrested the suspect.

Sept. 19

23800 block of Highway 99: An adult male had his vehicle stolen overnight from hotel. There is no suspect information.

22500 block of Highway 99: An adult male stole alcohol from a store and left in a dark SUV.

23600 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested for theft at a store and booked into jail.

100 block of Bell Street: A theft of a backpack was reported.

22700 block of 78th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was located and returned to its owner.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A male walked to the police department to report he cut off his ankle monitor. He was transported to the original agency for booking.

24100 block of Highway 99: A male stole from a store. No arrest was made.

Sept. 20

7900 block of 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision led to two stolen vehicles being recovered. One juvenile male was booked into a juvenile detention center.

7800 block of 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex. A juvenile male was arrested and booked into Denny Juvenile Justice Center.

21900 block of Highway 99: A local business received a fake $100 bill and turned it in to the police.

6900 block of Meadowdale Beach Road: An argument took place between sisters regarding a parent’s medical care.

9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported a package theft.

300 block of Main Street: A counterfeit bill was turned in to police. There is no suspect information.

21100 block of 80th Place West: A male and female were seen breaking the window of vehicle and fleeing the scene.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

Sept. 21

23800 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20300 block of 83rd Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man for warrants and recovery of missing endangered juvenile.

23000 block of 100th Avenue West: A restaurant window was shattered overnight.

600 block of Admiral Way: A juvenile reported an assault that occurred a couple of days earlier. An investigation was started.

Sept. 22

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A dine and dash was reported.

1100 block of 5th Avenue South: An apartment complex was burglarized overnight.

241100 block of Highway 99: Two females and one male shoplifted from a local business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported.

7500 block of 220th Street Southwest: A female was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

400 block of 3rd Avenue South: A male broke a sign and knocked down a display.

Sept. 23

100 block of Avenue West and and 225th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen out of Lynnwood, located in Edmonds and returned to its owner.

9500 block of Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen from apartment parking lot.

6800 block of 180th Street Southwest: Street signs were discovered in a front yard.

9300 block of 244TH Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into overnight.

500 block of Maple Street: A storage unit in secure garage was broken into, and property was stolen.

9500 block of Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen out of Lynnwood PD and recovered in Edmonds.

8100 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle was stolen from restaurant.

Sept. 24

75300 block of Olympic View Drive: A juvenile male and female stole alcohol from convenient store. Subjects were caught on camera.

22700 block of Highway 99: A subject broke into vehicle in an empty parking lot.

8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle’s back window was shot and broken by a BB gun in the parking lot.

Sept. 25

600 block of 5th Avenue South: A window was broken at a business by an unknown suspect; no entry into the business was made.

9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A motorcycle stolen from an apartment complex. There is no suspect information.

7500 block of Olympic View Drive: Four juveniles associated with a stolen vehicle attempt to steal from a mini-mart.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male shoplifted from a local business and is wanted for third-degree theft.

7300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot. There is no suspect information.

8800 block of 196th Street Southwest: A single-vehicle collision was reported. A male driver arrested for DUI and booked into Snohomish County Jail.