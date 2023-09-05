Edmonds Police Department releases new recruiting video

The Edmonds Police Department has released a new recruiting video to attract future applicants. The department is actively recruiting for multiple officer and civilian staff positions. Seattle production company Offbeat Films produced the video in partnership with Jay Digital Strategies.

“We are excited to release this new video as part of our ongoing efforts to recruit top-quality candidates to the Edmonds Police Department,” said Chief of Police Michelle Bennett. “I wanted a video that reflects how proud I am of our department.

“I want our officers to shine. We believe this video will give potential applicants a great overview of what it’s like to work for our department and why we are a great place to have a career in law enforcement.”

The video features current officers discussing the culture, their life experiences and what it takes to be a successful police officer in Edmonds. The video also highlights the many benefits of being an Edmonds police officer. Multiple officers and staff from the Edmonds Police Department volunteered to work on the project.

The video was produced by Thomas Ackels and his team at Offbeat Films, who have a proven track record of producing high-quality, engaging videos.

“I knew just the right videographer to bring Chief Bennett’s vision to life,” said Jay Digital Strategies CEO Molly Jay. “I worked with Thomas Ackels and his team at Offbeat Films previously, and I knew they would showcase the integrity, pride, and personality of the EPD beautifully.”

The video will be available on the Edmonds Police Department’s website and social media channels such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more information about the Edmonds Police Department and to learn more about a position, visit the department’s information page, Edmonds Police Hiring, or email Commander Josh McClure and Detective Julie Govantes at policecareers@edmondswa.gov.