Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Sept. 25, 2023

September 25, 2023

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of September 11, 2023 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Approval of Director of Finance and Administration Position

VI. PRESENTATIONS

A. City of Edmonds Comprehensive Plan EIS Scoping Comment Summary & Process Overview

B. Sea Notes at the Marina Recap

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Accepting Harbor Square Asphalt Repair No. 2023-458 Contract as Complete

B. Resolution No. 23-05 to Adopt the Rules Governing the Transaction of Port Commission Business

C. Resolution No. 23-06 Designating the Treasurer and Auditor for the Port of Edmonds

D. Resolution No. 23-07 Appointing Agent to Receive Claims for Damages

VIII. INFORMATION

IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds