Edmonds Salary Commission to hold public hearing Sept. 19

The Edmonds Salary Commission — charged with reviewing and making binding salary and benefits recommendations for the city’s elected positions of mayor and city council — will hold its first public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.
The five volunteer salary commission members — Kathy Ehrlich, Gary Holton, Brook Roberts, Bill Taylor and Angela Zhang — are seeking public input as they fulfill their responsibilities.
The remaining scheduled commission working sessions and meetings – all held on the third floor of city hall — are:
- Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m.
This meeting schedule is subject to change as the commission proceeds with its work. Public comments are welcomed at any time, and may be submitted to citizens-salary@edmondswa.gov
A second public hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
