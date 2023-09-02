Edmonds scenics: Good morning, Saturday Posted: September 2, 2023 17 Sunrise at Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Bud Jennings) Osprey at sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Over Lake Balllinger. (Photo by Maggie Duffy)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.