Edmonds School District Board of Directors agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 12

Among the items on the Edmonds School District Board of Directors Tuesday, Sept. 12 business meeting agenda is a second reading on a new policy for students from institutional education facilities.

The new policy supports House Bill (HB) 1295, which identifies strategies to increase graduation rates for youth in or released from institutional facilities.

If approved, the new board policy, 3117, would:

Waive specific courses required for graduation if similar coursework has been completed in another school district.

Consolidate partial credit for incomplete coursework and provide opportunities for credit accrual.

Grant partial credit for coursework completed before the student’s withdrawal or transfer to their current school, granting diplomas to students who have enrolled in three or more school districts as high school students if state requirements have been met.

Access to world language proficiency tests, American Sign Language (ASL) proficiency tests, and general education development (GED) tests.

The board is also set to review a range of other items, including an interlocal agreement with the Washington Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, an agreement with Edmonds College for spending Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) grant funds and various personnel actions.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can access the livestream at this link.

You can see the complete agenda here.