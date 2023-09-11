Edmonds School District hosting Classified Job Fair Sept 14

The Edmonds School District is holding a Classified Job Fair from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Edmonds School District administrative offices, 20420 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood.
Learn about the district’s open positions and meet district staff.
Open positions include:
Bus drivers
Custodian subs
Facilities
Maintenance
Interpreter/translator substitutes
Paraeducators
Substitutes
