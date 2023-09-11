Edmonds School District hosting Classified Job Fair Sept 14

The Edmonds School District is holding a Classified Job Fair from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Edmonds School District administrative offices, 20420 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood.

Learn about the district’s open positions and meet district staff.

Open positions include:

Bus drivers

Custodian subs

Facilities

Maintenance

Interpreter/translator substitutes

Paraeducators

Substitutes