Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store hosts third annual fashion show

More than 200 people packed the banquet hall of the Edmonds Waterfront Center for this year’s Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store Fashion Show on Sunday, Sept. 10.

At the request of some attendees who went to last year’s show, this year’s event featured more casual wear while showcasing brand name formal attire and accessories, such as DKNY, Coach, and Eddie Bauer.

With the help of volunteers and Rosewood Courte Memory Care as the sponsor, the show raised $9,500 to support the center’s senior programs.

“We knew it would be popular again so we decided to have it in the main banquet hall this year, so that we could allow a larger crowd to attend,” said Michelle Burke, director of social, recreation and education programming at the waterfront center. “We plan to make this a marquee event every year in the fall that the community can get behind and attend, while supporting the important programming that we do here at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.”

The 35 models included volunteers from the thrift store or the waterfront center, customers and some of their children, donors or members of the waterfront center’s board of directors. All proceeds from the fashion show support Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Community Cafe that provides the senior lunch program.

“This was our third year doing the fashion show,” said BJ Whitman, who manages the thrift store. “We did it once at our store with 50 people in attendance, then moved it to the Edmonds Waterfront Center last year with 100 people in attendance, and this year we sold out to an audience of 250. It wouldn’t happen without the volunteers.”

The Edmonds thrift store has been serving the community since 1969, providing donated clothing, art supplies, housewares, books, CDs and DVDs, and board games at affordable prices. Edmonds residents and visitors to Edmonds may donate these items to the store Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donated items might be featured in next year’s fashion show.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng