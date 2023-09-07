Reminder: Edmonds Thrift Shop annual fashion show Sept. 10

The Edmonds Thrift Shop will sponsor its annual fashion show on Sunday, Sept. 10, featuring outfits for all occasions from store’s selection.

The event will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Banquet Room, first floor, 220 Railroad Ave., from 3-5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are on sale now at the thrift shop or you can buy them at this link. Tickets include admission, refreshments and the chance to win a surprise drawing.

All proceeds go to Community Cafe, which provides the senior lunches at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The celebrity model this year is Karen Barnes, president of the Edmonds Waterfront Center board. Customers, donors, volunteers and “Friends” of the store will also be modeling. This is a multigenerational presentation with models ranging in age from 13 to 84. All the outfits are from the thrift store — even the accessories, which includes jewelry, shoes and hats.

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store is located at Westgate Shopping Center at 22820 100th Ave. W. in Edmonds. The 3,100-square-foot store has been at the shopping center since 2019, and the revenues generated go to senior programs conducted at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.