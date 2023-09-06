Edmonds Waterfront Center receives grant to administer COVID-19, influenza vaccines

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) has received a $103,000 grant from the Verdant Health Commission to provide COVID-19 and influenza vaccines to underserved and marginalized communities.

Through the South Snohomish Vaccine Network Grant, the EWC will partner with Seattle Visiting Nurses Association, Latino Education Training Institute, Korean Community Servies Center, Lynnwood Senior Center, Lake Ballinger Center and the Snohomish County Health Department.