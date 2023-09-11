Edmonds’ Edward Jones office adds Financial Advisor Tim Schell

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Ron Kukes CFP announced Monday that longtime Financial Advisor Timothy Schell joined his office in Edmonds on Sept. 1.

Schell has 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, having served previously for Washington Mutual Bank, D.A. Davidson, and Peoples Bank.

The branch office is located at 1300 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds, and the telephone number is 425-775-7817.

The team includes Branch Office Administrators Anna Busch and Gaye Frandsen. For more information, visit edwardjones.com.