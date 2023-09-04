Fate of five trees on Durbin Drive hinges on arborist report and city staff review

Ann Christiansen is advocating to retain five sweet gum trees on public right of way along Durbin Drive that could be removed to build a proposed three-story, 24-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Dayton Street.

“I’m heartbroken. My husband and I live just north of this property and watch the change of seasons on those trees,” said Christiansen.

However, her concern isn’t just aesthetic. Christiansen said mature trees provide temperature control, noise reduction, privacy, and filter out light pollution from streetlamps. Further, they provide clean air, aid in water management, and promote mental and physical health.

Christiansen wrote to the City of Edmonds Tree Board about her concerns and questioned whether the trees needed removal.

In an email response to Christiansen, City of Edmonds Urban Forest Planner Deb Powers said, “From my perspective, the trees most worthy of retention are those that will be part of a healthy, sustainable urban forest 5, 10, 20 plus years from now, not just barely survive construction impacts.”

Powers explained that because the trees are in the city right of way, they are under public works and parks department management. She added that retaining existing trees with multifamily development is difficult due to the larger structural lot coverage included in zoning laws, such as fire lanes and minimum parking requirements.

“The tree code recognizes this with a lower tree retention threshold for multifamily zoning (ECDC 23.10.060.C),” Powers said in her email. “Also, with multifamily development, the tree replacement standards are dictated by the landscaping requirements/buffer standards (ECDC 20.13) for the zoning, not necessarily by the existing trees that are removed.”

In her email to Christiansen, Powers also wrote that from Google Street View, the trees appeared to have severe root restrictions, and added that sweet gum trees were “a horrible street tree species selection because they’re brittle-wooded and notorious for dropping large branches on parked vehicles with any wind/snow.”

Kelsey Foster, City of Edmonds public information officer, said, “The Public Works Department and City Clerk’s Office completed an initial search and could not find any claims or other documentation specifically related to vehicle damage caused by the subject trees. A public records request may allow for a more comprehensive search.”

Powers added in her email to Christiansen, “From my understanding, Parks Field Arborist Debra Dill assessed these trees as not worthy of retention, and I’d have to agree.”

However, this statement does not mean Langley-based GBH Holdings, which owns the property next to the sweet gums, will remove the trees to build the multifamily residence. Foster said the arborist report the City of Edmonds has requested from GBH is scoped to evaluate how to protect the root structure during construction “using best management practices to minimize potential construction impacts.”

Powers also said in her email that the red-leafed Japanese maple – another tree of concern mentioned in Christiansen’s email — is slowly dying from verticillium wilt, a fungal infection in trees and plants from ground soil. She said that the condition is difficult to control.

“The location of the tree makes it impossible to retain, nor a good candidate for transplanting since it would likely succumb to the disease/transplant stress,” Powers said.

Regarding the Japanese maple, Christiansen said, “I get it. They are building an apartment building on the entire lot, so they really couldn’t save it. Plus, that’s on the developer’s property.”

When asked what qualifies a tree to be preserved, Foster said in an email, “Tree protection, preservation, and replacement requirements differ slightly for right-of-way (ROW) trees and those on private property. For ROW trees, current code/policies function to protect existing street trees by regulating their maintenance and removal (ECDC 18.85).”

If the mature sweet gum trees need to be replaced, what will they be replaced with?

“We do not know yet if the sweet gums will need to be replaced,” Foster replied, adding that “the development proposal – including the potential removal/replacement of the street trees – is still undergoing review by city staff.”

— Story and photo by Rick Sinnett