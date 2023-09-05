First day of school? Tell Molly Moon’s and get free gold star topping

To celebrate learning and making new friends, Molly Moon’s is offering its delicious gold star topping for free on any scoop of ice cream for first-day-of school students.
Students who come in on their first day of school will enjoy the extra special topping. They just need to share it’s their first day, Molly Moon’s says.
Classes start in the Edmonds School District Wednesday, Sept. 6. The Edmonds Molly Moon’s is located at 558 Main St. in Main Street Commons.
