Scene in Edmonds: Foggy Friday

Posted: September 8, 2023 10

Fog returns late morning but beach goers don’t mind; a sailboat creeps its way to the marina; and a series showing a ferry slowly emerging from the fog for a successful docking. (Photos by Ron Larue)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME