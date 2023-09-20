Four more free days in State Parks, including Sept. 23

Washington State Parks has four more free days left in 2023, starting with Saturday, Sept. 23.

Mark your calendars for the four remaining days this year when you won’t need a Discover Pass for day-use parking:

Saturday, Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day

Tuesday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 24 – Autumn Day

For more information, visit the Parks Discover Pass web site at https://www.parks.wa.gov/167/Discover-Pass?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=