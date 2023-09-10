Get ready for the annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour, set for Sept. 16-17

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is set for the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17, running from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day. Local artists open their private studios for the public to visit. This self-guided community event offers an opportunity to purchase handmade work, see new art being created, or just visit and ask questions of the artists.

During the weekend, the public can tour all 19 studios where the 39 artists will be featuring their work and will be available to discuss their creative process. At some studios, artists will also be demonstrating techniques and how they create. Artists’ work, much of it available for purchase, is currently featured on each artist’s website. All artists’ websites can be reached via the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website.

This year’s studio tour is made possible by the volunteer time of the participating artists, the financial contributions of sponsors, and funding from the Edmonds Arts Festival and the Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Fund through the City of Edmonds Lodging Tax fund.

Learn more:

Website (including tour map and links to artists’ websites): www.edmondsartstudiotour.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EdmondsArtStudioTour

Instagram: www.instagram.com/edmondsartstudiotour

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/edmondsartstudiotour