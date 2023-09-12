High school sports roundup for Sept. 11, 2023

Girls Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-1
25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Meadowdale individual stats:
Violet Dubois: 10 kills, 3 digs, 1 block
Laiken Thoesen: 26 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs
Monroe individual stats:
Karisa Martin: 8 kills, 4 blocks
Sawyer Mahler: 10 kills
Shannara Peebles: 7 aces
Maddie Walker: 9 assists
Record (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 1-1
Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-0
25-18, 25-14, 25-11
Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 12 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces
Sammy Holmer: 11 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces
Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces, 6 digs
Charlie Thomas: 34 assists, 2 aces
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 2-0; Shorewood 0-1, 2-1
Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
Boys Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 6-1
Singles:
Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Gabriel Bradley (MP) 6-0, 6-1
Terrance Johnson (MP) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-4, 6-7, 10-5
Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Clancey Flynn (MP) 6-3, 6-2
Cyrus McMillion (MT) defeated Hayden Beach (MP) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles:
Mountlake Terrace won all three matches by forfeit
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Getchell; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 13, at Mountlake Terrace High School
Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Drew Jansen (GP) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-4, 6-1
Kenneth (GP) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6
Nathan Olson (GP) defeated Michael Vo (L) 6-3, 6-2
Bode Stevenson (GP) defeated Andrew Tran (L) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
Tanner Johnson/Ethan Dayton (GP) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 6-0, 6-1Tyler Ahrens/Ryder Troupe (GP) defeated Diego Brown/Derek Simbulan (L) 6-2, 6-
T Methukulah/Parker Choquette (GP) defeated Cole Betancourt/Jason Davis (L) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5
Records: Glacier Peak 1-1; Lynnwood 1-1
Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0
No results reported
Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Marysville Getchell 0-3
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway vs Everett
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Snohomish; 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 13
— Compiled by Steve Willits
