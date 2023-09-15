High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2023

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway individuals stats:

Kate McCarthy: 14 kills, 21 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces

Indira Carey-Boxley: 12 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks

Alyssa Dittoe: 11 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces

Lidia Ejigu: 22 digs, 4 aces

Sydney Petelle: 2 kills, 11 digs, 37 assists, 4 aces

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

Aldeen Bobadilla: 30 digs

Rebekah Carter: 5 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks

Darina Glassbum: 10 assists

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-0; Marysville Pilchuck 1-2, 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19

Lynnwood defeated Jackson 3-0

25-12, 25-22, 25-18

The Royals remained undefeated this season and by defeating the previously unbeaten Timberwolves in a non-league match. Lynnwood has also not lost a set through four matches, overcoming a 20-16 second set deficit against Jackson to keep their streak intact.

Lynnwood individual stats:

Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 5 blocks

Sammy Holmer: 8 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Makena Kaleo: 9 kills, 2 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 26 assists, 4 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace

Records: Lynnwood 4-0; Jackson 2-1

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-2, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood, 7 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 19 at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Reilly Schindler: 2 goals and 1 assist

Bella Dreitzler: 2 goals

Kate Baldock: 1 goal

Abby Peterson: 1 assist

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway; Marysville Pilchuck

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 2-0

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Natalie Cardin: 1 goal and 1 assist

Ava Hunt: goal

Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeeper: Jordyn Stokes

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Lincoln Field

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-0

No details reported

Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 10-1

No details reported

Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner, 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Lynnwood High School

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:

Brandon Tran (L) defeated Gabriel Bradley (MP) 6-1, 6-0

Michael Vo (L) defeated Terrance Johnson (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Clancey Flynn (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Connor Seuferling (L) defeated Haydin Beach (MP) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Lukas Robbins/Jackson Watson (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Lynnwood won two other doubles matches via forfeit

Records: Lynnwood 2-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-3

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18

Girls Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Shorecrest dual meet at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 134-34

Shoecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 109-61

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Quinn Whorley (SC) 2:01.4

200 Individual medley- Aila Howson (SC) 2:22.69

50 freestyle- Owan Fralick (SC) 27.06

100 butterfly- Miranda Thompson (SC) 1:01.10

100 freestyle- Fralick (SC) 59.91

500 freestyle- Whorley (SC) 5:26.50

100 backstroke- Howson (SC) 1:11.75

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Shorecrest (Thompson, Howson, Whorley, Fralick) 1:55.28

200 freestyle- Shorecrest (Howson, Quinn Johnson, Adele Lynn, Clara Pettiross) 1:54.00

400 freestyle- Shorecrest (Whorley, Pettiross, Fralick, Thompson) 4:02.13

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: at Stanwood, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits