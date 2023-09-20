High school sports roundup for Sept. 19, 2023

Girls Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Meadowdale individual stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces, 1 block
Sofia Brockmeyer: 17 digs, 3 aces
Mia Johns: 11 kills
Violet Dubois: 6 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 2 aces
Laiken Thoesen: 2 kills, 8 digs, 22 assists, 3 aces
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-1
Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
Lynnwood individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 10 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces
Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces
Charlie Thomas: 25 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace
Makena Kaleo: 4 kills
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Shady Mayer: 2 kills, 7 digs
Maya Faulkner: 2 kills, 5 digs
Catherine Brown: 3 blocks
Yvonne Asenso: 3 blocks
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 0-4
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 2-1 (2 OT)
Meadowdale goal: Hazel Maxwell
Meadowdale assist: Rachel Reitz
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 4-1, 4-2; Meadowdale 1-4, 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1 (OT)
Mountlake Terrace goal: Claire August
Mountlake Terrace assist: Morgan Damschen
Records (league and overall): 1-4, 1-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-1-1, 3-2-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 21; 6 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-1, 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m.
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Arlington stats:
Jersey Walker: 3 goals
Grace Davis: 1 goal, 2 assists
Rachel Snow: 1 goal, 1 assist
Izzy Berhman: 1 goal
Haley Wagester: 1 goal
Irene Costello: 1 goal
Shea Trail: 1 goal
Madi Wagester: 1 assist
Madyson Williams: 1 assist
Records (league and overall): Arlington 2-2-1, 3-2-1; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Swimming
Kamiak/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace
At Lynnwood Pool
Individual Event winners:
200 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 2:07.25
200 individual medley: Iris Cho (K) 2:29.11
50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.31
100 butterfly: Claire Smith (K) 58.50
100 freestyle: Cho (K) 1:00.55
500 freestyle: Lorenzo (K) 5:55.49
100 backstroke: Smith (K) 1:03.97
100 breaststroke: Destiny Nguyen (K) 1:25.22
Relay Winners:
200 medley: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Claire Smith, Katie Zou, Iris Cho) 2:04.22
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Smith, Sophia Miga, Cho) 1:53.64
400 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Katherine Lombard, Greta Patterson, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:10.49
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday September 21; 2:45 p.m at Innis Arden Pool
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday September 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 125-44
At Stanwood-Camano YMCA
Individual Events:
200 freestyle:
1. Coral Kutrovics (S) 2:22.01
2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 2:30.46
3. Faith Dilworth (S) 2:30.85
200 individual medley:
1. Megan McCoy (S) 2:38.50
2. Brooke Jacobs (S) 2:50.05
3. Sophie Plano (S) 2:54.02
50 freestyle:
1. Jazmyn Legg (S) 27.87
2. Zia Fackenthall (S) 28.09
3. Mattea Ingram (S) 31.30
100 butterfly
1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:13.35
2. Presley Polasek (S) 1:17.90
3. Izzy Avelenda (S) 1:21.63
100 freestyle:
1. Jazmyn Legg (S) 1:02.40
2. Mina Schreiner (L) 1:06.60
3. Sarah Zastoupil (S) 1:06.61
500 freestyle:
1. Lydia Howe (S) 6:20.40
2. Coral Kutrovics (S) 6:31.56
3. Brooke Jacobs (S) 6:34.31
100 backstroke:
1. Megan McCoy (S) 1:13.33
2. Presley Polasek (S) 1:18.60
3. Mina Schreiner (L) 1:19.48
100 breaststroke:
1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:18.96
2. Faith Dilworth (S) 1:21.57
3. Sarah Zastoupil (S) 1:24.34
Relay Winners:
200 medley: Stanwood (Megan McCoy, Mattea Ingram, Jazmyn Legg, Zia Fackenthall) 2:10.27
200 free: Stanwood (Faith Dilworth, Sophie Plano, Mattea Ingram, Sarah Zastoupil) 2:02.65
400 freestyle: Stanwood (Jazmyn Legg, Coral Kutrovics, Presley Polasek, Megan McCoy) 4:21.75
Lynnwod next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Cross Country
Mountlake Terrace vs Shorecrest at Lynndale Park
4000 Meters
Boys Team Scores
1. Shorecrest 18
2. Mountlake Terrace 38
Top individual finishers:
1. Fedem Irungu (S) 13:56
2. Lewis Stotler (S) 13:57
3. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 14:13
4. Jayden Heighway (S) 14:32
5. Ethan Urquhart (S) 14:41
6. Benjamin Goenen (S) 15:04
7. Dominick Cole (MT) 15:06
8. Isaac Williams (MT) 15:09
9. Tyki Kobayashi (MT) 15:11
10. Ozzy Wilson (S) 15:40
11. Vincent Castaneda (MT) 15:42
Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 17
2. Mountlake Terrace 43
Top individual scores:
1. Scout Lynass (S) 17:01
2. Rebecca Rhodes (S) 17:18
3. Vivienna Hakim (S) 17:34
4. Millie Wang (S) 17:41
5. Sonita Chen (MT) 17:55
6. Mira Olson (MT) 18:05
7. Rosalie Campbell (S) 18:16
8. Aleta Murray (S) 18:16
9. Erin Woodman (MT) 18:30
10. Siana Grams (S) 18:33
11. Sadie Renick (MT) 18:54
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Glacier Peak/Jackson/Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 28 at Lynndale Park
— Compiled by Steve Willits
