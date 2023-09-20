High school sports roundup for Sept. 19, 2023

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Meadowdale individual stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces, 1 block

Sofia Brockmeyer: 17 digs, 3 aces

Mia Johns: 11 kills

Violet Dubois: 6 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 2 aces

Laiken Thoesen: 2 kills, 8 digs, 22 assists, 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-1

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

Lynnwood individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 10 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces

Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces

Charlie Thomas: 25 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace

Makena Kaleo: 4 kills

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Shady Mayer: 2 kills, 7 digs

Maya Faulkner: 2 kills, 5 digs

Catherine Brown: 3 blocks

Yvonne Asenso: 3 blocks

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 0-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 2-1 (2 OT)

Meadowdale goal: Hazel Maxwell

Meadowdale assist: Rachel Reitz

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 4-1, 4-2; Meadowdale 1-4, 1-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1 (OT)

Mountlake Terrace goal: Claire August

Mountlake Terrace assist: Morgan Damschen

Records (league and overall): 1-4, 1-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-1-1, 3-2-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 21; 6 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-1, 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m.

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Arlington stats:

Jersey Walker: 3 goals

Grace Davis: 1 goal, 2 assists

Rachel Snow: 1 goal, 1 assist

Izzy Berhman: 1 goal

Haley Wagester: 1 goal

Irene Costello: 1 goal

Shea Trail: 1 goal

Madi Wagester: 1 assist

Madyson Williams: 1 assist

Records (league and overall): Arlington 2-2-1, 3-2-1; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 21; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Kamiak/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace

At Lynnwood Pool

Individual Event winners:

200 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 2:07.25

200 individual medley: Iris Cho (K) 2:29.11

50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.31

100 butterfly: Claire Smith (K) 58.50

100 freestyle: Cho (K) 1:00.55

500 freestyle: Lorenzo (K) 5:55.49

100 backstroke: Smith (K) 1:03.97

100 breaststroke: Destiny Nguyen (K) 1:25.22

Relay Winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Claire Smith, Katie Zou, Iris Cho) 2:04.22

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Smith, Sophia Miga, Cho) 1:53.64

400 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Katherine Lombard, Greta Patterson, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:10.49

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday September 21; 2:45 p.m at Innis Arden Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday September 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 125-44

At Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Individual Events:

200 freestyle:

1. Coral Kutrovics (S) 2:22.01

2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 2:30.46

3. Faith Dilworth (S) 2:30.85

200 individual medley:

1. Megan McCoy (S) 2:38.50

2. Brooke Jacobs (S) 2:50.05

3. Sophie Plano (S) 2:54.02

50 freestyle:

1. Jazmyn Legg (S) 27.87

2. Zia Fackenthall (S) 28.09

3. Mattea Ingram (S) 31.30

100 butterfly

1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:13.35

2. Presley Polasek (S) 1:17.90

3. Izzy Avelenda (S) 1:21.63

100 freestyle:

1. Jazmyn Legg (S) 1:02.40

2. Mina Schreiner (L) 1:06.60

3. Sarah Zastoupil (S) 1:06.61

500 freestyle:

1. Lydia Howe (S) 6:20.40

2. Coral Kutrovics (S) 6:31.56

3. Brooke Jacobs (S) 6:34.31

100 backstroke:

1. Megan McCoy (S) 1:13.33

2. Presley Polasek (S) 1:18.60

3. Mina Schreiner (L) 1:19.48

100 breaststroke:

1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:18.96

2. Faith Dilworth (S) 1:21.57

3. Sarah Zastoupil (S) 1:24.34

Relay Winners:

200 medley: Stanwood (Megan McCoy, Mattea Ingram, Jazmyn Legg, Zia Fackenthall) 2:10.27

200 free: Stanwood (Faith Dilworth, Sophie Plano, Mattea Ingram, Sarah Zastoupil) 2:02.65

400 freestyle: Stanwood (Jazmyn Legg, Coral Kutrovics, Presley Polasek, Megan McCoy) 4:21.75

Lynnwod next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorecrest at Lynndale Park

4000 Meters

Boys Team Scores

1. Shorecrest 18

2. Mountlake Terrace 38

Top individual finishers:

1. Fedem Irungu (S) 13:56

2. Lewis Stotler (S) 13:57

3. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 14:13

4. Jayden Heighway (S) 14:32

5. Ethan Urquhart (S) 14:41

6. Benjamin Goenen (S) 15:04

7. Dominick Cole (MT) 15:06

8. Isaac Williams (MT) 15:09

9. Tyki Kobayashi (MT) 15:11

10. Ozzy Wilson (S) 15:40

11. Vincent Castaneda (MT) 15:42

Girls Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 17

2. Mountlake Terrace 43

Top individual scores:

1. Scout Lynass (S) 17:01

2. Rebecca Rhodes (S) 17:18

3. Vivienna Hakim (S) 17:34

4. Millie Wang (S) 17:41

5. Sonita Chen (MT) 17:55

6. Mira Olson (MT) 18:05

7. Rosalie Campbell (S) 18:16

8. Aleta Murray (S) 18:16

9. Erin Woodman (MT) 18:30

10. Siana Grams (S) 18:33

11. Sadie Renick (MT) 18:54

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Glacier Peak/Jackson/Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 28 at Lynndale Park

