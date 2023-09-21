High school sports roundup for Sept. 20, 2023

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Cole Balen (AM) 5-7, 6-3, 12-10

Arman Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Ethan Welter (AM) 6-4, 6-2

Thomas Mahoney (EW) defeated opponent 6-0, 6-3

John Marquart (EW) defeated Max Chhin (AM) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Dimitri Lewart/Parker Campbell (AM) 6-1, 6-0

Simon Giles/Cavin Schillinger (EW) defeated Khaitam Huynh/Ethan Tong (AM) 6-0, 6-2

Eli Agol/Tim Park (EW) defeated Nick Lewark/Xavi Wilson (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-1; Archbishop Murphy 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday September 25; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Sohum Vohra (S) defeated Reyli Almanza-Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-2

Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Nicholas Blas (M) 6-2, 6-1

Spencer Berry (S) defeated Ty Vanderpoel (M) 6-4, 0-6, 10-7

Thomas Linville (S) defeated Nikunj Shah (M) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Haakon Jakobsen/Indigo Vining (S) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mort (M) 6-1, 6-0

Kyle Nong/Nathan Perez (M) defeated Owen Watson/Aaron Chen (S) 7-6, 6-7, 10-6

Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (S) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 6-1, 6-3

Records: Shorecrest 4-2; Meadowdale 2-3

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Monday September 25; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Tristan Vista (L) 6-0, 6-3

Peter Kosten (S) defeated Andrew Tran (L) 6-2, 6-0

Zack Binz (S) defeated Diego Bracon (L) 6-0, 6-1

Andreas Karnikis (S) defeated Derek Simbulan (L) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Sam Boraida/Drew Johnson (S) defeated Brandon Tran/Michael Vo (L) 6-0, 6-3

Chase Hamby/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Jacob McClellan/Ethan Murray (L) 5-7, 6-4, 12-10

Zoran Kahn/Oliver Truong (S) defeated Lam Vu/Jaikin Choy (L) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Shorewood 6-1; Lynnwood 2-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday September 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Nathan Kim (C) defeated Nick Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Andrew Hayashi (C) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

Jay Saefong (C) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Landon Herston (C) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) defeated Hai Ho/Brandon Vuong (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Jiang Yang/Zane Axberg (C) defeated Cyrus McMillion/Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Jad Elayan/Agustine Dang (C) defeated Austin Toulouse/Kaleb Wendt (MT) 6-4, 6-1

Records: Cascade 2-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-5

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway ; Monday September 25; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cross Country

Everett/Lake Stevens/Mariner/Meadowdale/Shorewood

At Hamlin Park, 3 miles

Girls team scores:

1. Lake Stevens 38

2. Shorewood 62

3. Meadowdale 67

4. Everett 79

5. Mariner 133

Girls top individual finishers:

1. Peyton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:45

2. Paige Trumbull (Lake Stevens) 20:24

3. Lucie Buchanan (Everett) 20:24

4. Dalia Hansen (Lake Stevens) 20:25

5. Marley Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:29

6. Dakota Latham (Lake Stevens) 20:43

7. Xitlalli Salinas-Lopez (Mariner) 20:53

8. Clara Robertson (Everett) 20:58

9. Hanna Bruno (Shorewood) 21:11

10. Maya Mirabueno (Shorewood) 21:15

Other Meadowdale top finishers:

19. Eliana Wong 22:13

23. Emma Averbeck 22:27

26. Lynn Le 22:44

28. Sofia Mallet 23:02

38. Leah Stangohr 23:43

Boys team scores:

1. Shorewood 17

2. Meadowdale 46

3. Everett 99

4. Lake Stevens 100

5. Mariner 128

Boys top individual finishers:

1. Luke Gillingham (Shorewood) 15:48

2. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 15:54

3. Keiyu Mamiya (Shorewood) 15:54

4. Max Billett (Shorewood) 16:12

5. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 16:45

6. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:51

7. Alex Yee (Shorewood) 16:53

8. Isaiah Schuelke (Shorewood) 16:53

9. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:03

10. Aaron Ton (Mariner) 17:11

Other top Meadowdale finishers:

11. KeyShawn Shepard 17:27

16. Jackson Marti 17:28

17. Patrick Steier 17:34

34. Jacob Roark 18:41

Meadowdale next meet: Three Course Challenge; Saturday September 23 at Camp Rilea, Oregon

— Compiled by Steve Willits