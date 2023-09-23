High school sports roundup for Sept. 22, 2023

Quarterback Steven Warren Jr. threw three touchdown passes while Diego Escandon and Rashaad Gerona-Chatters combined to score five touchdowns, giving the Warriors their third straight victory.
Escandon caught two touchdown passes and also scored on a punt return. He finished the game with nine catches for 102 yards.
Gerona-Chatters rushed for two touchdowns while Jesse Hart III also caught a pass from Warren for a touchdown. The Warriors improved to 2-0 in Wesco 3A South league play and are 3-1 overall.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-1; Snohomish 0-3, 0-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 29; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 20-0
The Hawks pulled away from the Scots with two fourth-quarter touchdowns on the way to remaining undefeated on the season.
Mountlake Terrace star running back Zaveon Jones scored the game’s only first-half touchdown on a 64-yard, first-quarter run, giving the Hawks a 7-0 lead at the break. Logan Tews caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Arian Motaghedi to make it a two-score lead. Sophomore running back Nate Brown closed out the scoring with rushing touchdown for the Hawks, who improved to 3-0 in league play and 4-0 overall.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-0, 4-0; Shorecrest 1-2, 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.