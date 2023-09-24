High school sports roundup for Sept. 23, 2023

Football

Inglemoor defeated Meadowdale 21-20

Scoring by Quarter Total

Inglemoor 7 0 7 7 21

Meadowdale 14 0 0 6 20

Scoring

Meadowdale: Ethan Gibeault 51 yard rushing TD (PAT no good) 10:02 in 1st quarter

Inglemoor: Matteus Senna 90 yard kickoff return TD (Senna PAT good) 9:43 in 1st quarter

Meadowdale: Luis Partida del Rosario 5 yard rushing TD Cameron Platt rushing 2 point

conversion) 5:35 in 1st quarter

Inglemoor: Theo Groshong 31 yard TD catch from Gavin Krambrink (Senna PAT good) 4:43

in 3rd quarter

Inglemoor: Gavin Krambrink 2 yard rushing TD (Senna PAT good) 11:12 in 4th quarter

Meadowdale: Auggie Wilrich 5 yard rushing TD (2-point conversion failed) 3:15 4th quarter

Meadowdale stats:

Passing: Cameron Platt 8 for 14, 76 yards

Rushing: Ethan Gibeault 5 for 69 yards (1 TD), Auggie Wilrich 13 for 61, Partida del Rosario 15 for 57 (1 TD), Cameron Platt 18 for 36, Jordan Joyce 1 for 2

Receiving: Victor Eicher 4 for 41 yards, Andre Titus 1 for 18, Kealoha Kepoo-Seba 3 for 17

Records: Inglemoor 1-2; Meadowdale 3-1

Meadowdale next game: at Steilacoom; Thursday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m.

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 56-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Soccer

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 (overtime)

Shorecrest stats:

Taylor Christensen- goal

Ezzie Fogg- assist

Tati Zahajko- goalkeeper shutout

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-0, 7-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-2, 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits