High school sports roundup for Sept. 23, 2023

Football
Inglemoor defeated Meadowdale 21-20
Scoring by Quarter Total
Inglemoor 7 0 7 7 21
Meadowdale 14 0 0 6 20
Scoring
Meadowdale: Ethan Gibeault 51 yard rushing TD (PAT no good) 10:02 in 1st quarter
Inglemoor: Matteus Senna 90 yard kickoff return TD (Senna PAT good) 9:43 in 1st quarter
Meadowdale: Luis Partida del Rosario 5 yard rushing TD Cameron Platt rushing 2 point
conversion) 5:35 in 1st quarter
Inglemoor: Theo Groshong 31 yard TD catch from Gavin Krambrink (Senna PAT good) 4:43
in 3rd quarter
Inglemoor: Gavin Krambrink 2 yard rushing TD (Senna PAT good) 11:12 in 4th quarter
Meadowdale: Auggie Wilrich 5 yard rushing TD (2-point conversion failed) 3:15 4th quarter
Meadowdale stats:
Passing: Cameron Platt 8 for 14, 76 yards
Rushing: Ethan Gibeault 5 for 69 yards (1 TD), Auggie Wilrich 13 for 61, Partida del Rosario 15 for 57 (1 TD), Cameron Platt 18 for 36, Jordan Joyce 1 for 2
Receiving: Victor Eicher 4 for 41 yards, Andre Titus 1 for 18, Kealoha Kepoo-Seba 3 for 17
Records: Inglemoor 1-2; Meadowdale 3-1
Meadowdale next game: at Steilacoom; Thursday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m.
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 56-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Soccer
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 (overtime)
Shorecrest stats:
Taylor Christensen- goal
Ezzie Fogg- assist
Tati Zahajko- goalkeeper shutout
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-0, 7-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-2, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Need more Girls volleyball inclusion. We have a team at Lynnwood High School trying to set the State and District Volleyball world on fire right now. Undefeated and coached mostly by former Lynnwood high graduates and players from the past. They have lost 1 set out of 6 matches. Handly…..Let’s show some extra support for our Lynnwood/ Edmonds school district girls teams.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.