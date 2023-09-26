High school sports roundup for Sept. 25, 2023

Girls Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Arlington 3-0
25-21, 25-18, 25-10
Lynnwood stats:
Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 5 blocks
Sammy Holmer: 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace
Makena Kaleo: 7 kills, 2 aces
Ady Morgan: 6 kills, 1 block
Jordyn Higa: 14 digs, 1 ace
Charlie Thomas: 33 assists, 3 kills, 11 digs
Arlington stats:
Heather Wood: 4 kills
Delanie Theuret: 3 kills
Melissa Hadley: 3 kills, 7 digs
Grace Armes: 7 digs, 2 aces, 9 assists
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-0, 7-0; Arlington 4-1, 4-2
Lynnwood next match: at Everett; Wednesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Everett 3-1
25-17, 17-25, 25-14, 25-9
Meadowdale stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 10 kills, 9 aces
Sofia Brockmeyer: 27 digs, 3 aces
Violet Dubois: 11 kills, 9 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 16 assists, 6 digs
Jackie Tang: 4 kills, 4 assists
Everett stats:
Ava Gonzalez: 8 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces
Ava Urbanozo: 4 kills, 13 assists, 6 aces
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-2, 3-3; Everett 1-4, 1-5
Meadowdale next match: at Arlington; Wednesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
25-20, 13-25, 25-23, 25-18
Archbishop Murphy stats:
Tatum Gill: 16 kills, 14 digs
Lauren Fogliani: 34 digs
Payton MacDonald: 6 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks
Laura Esping: 5 kills, 8 digs, 28 assists, 5 aces
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Indira Carey-Boxley: 10 kills, 6 digs, 7 blocks, 1 ace
Alyssa Dittoe: 8 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace
Kate McCarthy: 7 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks
Addyson Pontak: 20 digs, 2 aces
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1, 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 4-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Stanwood; Wednesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Stanwood stats:
Tessi Mumbuluma: 13 kills, 2 blocks
Cambrielle Brown: 12 kills, 8 digs
Harper Neyens: 8 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces
Madilynne Heuett: 20 digs, 3 aces
Whitney Longspaugh: 7 kills, 7 digs
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 2-3, 2-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-5, 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Yeah! It’s great to hear about the hard-working volleyball teams in our district too!
