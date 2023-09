High school sports roundup for Sept. 26, 2023

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 11-1

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Claire August: 3 goals

Ava Hunt: 2 goals, 1 assist

Ally Villalobos Van Sloten: 2 goals, 1 assist

Natalie Cardin: 1 goal, 3 assists

Lorelail Baumann: 1 goal

Sadie Parker: 1 goal

Taylor Williams: 1 goal

Dani Cortezzo: 1 assist

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1-1, 5-2-1; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday September 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday September 28; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway tied Meadowdale 1-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-2-1; 4-3-1; Meadowdale 2-4-1, 3-4-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday September 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday September 28; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway vs Mountlake Terrace

Postponed due to weather

Make-up date: at Mountlake Terrace High School; Friday September 29; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday September 27; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday September 27; 3:30

Girls Swimming

Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday October 3; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday October 3; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits