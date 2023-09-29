High school sports roundup for Sept. 28, 2023

Volleyball
Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 3-1
26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 25-14
Glacier Peak stats:
Hanna Ligons: 8 kills
Emma Nowak 6 kills
Tessa Mossburg: 12 digs
Chloe Wiersma: 24 assists
Meadowdale stats:
Jackie Tang: 5 kills, 5 digs
Sofia Brokmeyer 19 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 22 assists
Records: Glacier Peak 6-3; Meadowdale 4-4
Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Tuesday Oct. 3; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 3-1
17-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Maya Faulkner: 11 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace
Sierra Swan: 23 digs
Haley Trinh: 22 digs
Emerson Alley: 2 kills, 21 assists, 16 digs
Sarah Simula: 5 kills
Anna Choi: 3 aces
Lia Brown: 3 kills
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-7; Mariner 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next match: Bearcat Invitational Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 30; 8 a.m. at Monroe High School
Football
Steilacoom defeated Meadowdale 28-22 (OT)
Victor Eicher intercepted three passes, including one that he returned for a 100-yard touchdown to help the Mavericks build a 22-6 lead at halftime on the road, however the Sentinels erased the 16-point deficit in the second half and won the game in overtime.
Steilacoom scored a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter and then converted a two-point conversion to send the game into overtime.
Cameron Platt and Luis Partida del Rosario also added touchdowns for the Mavericks, who fell to 3-2 on the season.
Meadowdale stats:
Passing: Cameron Platt 5-15, 53 yards, 1 INT
Rushing: Cameron Platt 20-62 yards, 1 TD, Luis Partida del Rosario 12-60, 1 TD, Jordan Joyce 1-5, Auggie Wilrich 4-3, Ashten Bachanan 3-(-1)
Receiving: Kealoha Kepoo-Sebate 2-37, Victor Eicher 2-15, Luis Partida del Rosario 1-1
Interceptions: Victor Eicher 3, 138 returning yards (100-yard touchdown return)
Sacks: Gus Morrow 2
Records: Meadowdale 3-2; Steilacoom 3-2
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Meadowdale goals:
Rachel Reitz (2), Rayven Hewitt (2), Hazel Maxwell, Emmi Kuecker, Saylor Echelbarger, Dulce Alvarez
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-4-1, 3-5-1; Lynnwood 0-8, 0-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
Reilly Schindler scored with less than four minutes remaining as the Warriors overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Hawks.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Janie Hanson
Reilly Schindler
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Ava Hunt – goal
Claire August – assist
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-2-1, 5-3-1; Mountlake Terrace 5-2-1, 5-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
(some matches were not able to finish due to weather)
Singles:
Sohum Vohra (S) defeated Nick Barushka (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-4
Spencer Berry (S) defated Hai Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-0
Ashton Johnson (S) was leading Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-3, 4-0
Doubles:
Haakon Jakobsen/Indigo Vining (S) defeated Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Owen Watson/Zane Weber (S) was tied with Cyrus McMillion/Austin Toulouse (MT) 2-2
Ben Feinberg/Miles Garbaccio (S) was leading Jayden Nguyen/Kaleb Wendt (MT) 1-0
Records: Shorecrest 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway vs Cascade (postponed)
Rescheduled: to be announced
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m.
Meadowdale vs Shorewood (postponed)
Rescheduled: to be announced
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood vs Archbishop Murphy (postponed)
Rescheduled: Thursday Oct. 5; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Glacier Peak/Jackson/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace
at Lynndale Park
Girls team scores:
1. Jackson 31
2. Glacier Peak 49
3. Meadowdale 57
4. Mountlake Terrace 89
Top individual finishers:
1. Payton Conover (Mead) 15:44
2. Selena Bangerter (J) 15:48
3. Clara Diepenbrock (GP) 15.49
4. Olivia Friedrich (J) 16.51
5. Allison Skoog (GP) 16.57
6. Marley Maquiling (Mead) 16:58
7. Bailey Board (J) 17:22
8. Marin Lambert (J) 17:33
9. Sonita Chen (MT) 17.37
10. Harneet Pander (J) 17:41
Boys team scores:
1. Glacier Peak 47
T2. Jackson 48
T2. Meadowdale 48
4. Mountlake Terrace 80
Top individual finishers:
1. Benjamin Christiansen (J) 13:33
2. Mason Strasser (GP) 13:40
3. John Patterson (Mead) 13:47
4. Landon Smith (Mead) 13:50
5. David In (J) 13:56
6. Blake Roberts (GP) 13:58
7. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 14:02
8. KeyShawn Shepard (Mead) 14:02
9. Ichiro Katagiri (J) 14:09
10. Andrew Leffingwell (GP) 14:12
Click below for all results
https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/223897/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade/Lynnwood/Mariner; Wednesday, Oct. 4 at McCollum Park
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 7 at Lakewood High School
Girls Swimming
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 114-68
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Lynnwood (Mina Schreiner, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:14.37
200 freestyle: Lynnwood (Deuman, Davina Lockito, Acacia Yu, Sophia Cordova) 2:24.54
400 freestyle: Lynnwood (Matevosyan, Shifa Hanchinamani, Schreiner, Coates) 4:44.28
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Ava Papenhausen (K) 2:21.02
200 medley: Julia Lorenzo (K) 2:23.71
50 freestyle: Aida Park (K) 27.59
Diving: Kennedy Waterstraw (K) 104.50
100 butterfly: Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:15.62
100 freestyle: Stephanie Yang (K) 1:13.15
500 freestyle: Sophia Miga (K) 6:43.56
100 backstroke: Mina Schreiner (L) 1:14.54
100 breaststroke: Lorenzo (K) 1:14.13
Records: Kamiak 5-0; Lynnwood 0-5
Lynnwood next meet: vs Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA
Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 130-53
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, Olivia Hoyla, Elissa Anderson, Julia Song) 1:57.45
200 freestyle: Jackson (Celina Hernandez-Murillo, Anderson, Hanna Fritts, Wang) 1:49.57
400 freestyle: Jackson (Hoyla, Anderson, Hernandez-Murillo, Song) 4:00.82
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:09.19
200 medley: Lindsay Catli (J) 2:24.56
50 freestyle: Megan Wang (J) 26.88
Diving: Dhamin Parungao (J) 120.10
100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:01.19
100 freestyle: Celina Hernandez-Murillo (J) 1:00.19
500 freestyle: Hoyla (J) 5:46.42
100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:04.18
100 breaststroke: Mia Abrigo (J) 1:15.94
Records: Jackson 4-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
