High school sports roundup for Sept. 29, 2023

Football
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 35-0
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Passing: Steven Warren Jr. 17 for 26, 247 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: Rashaad Gerona-Chatters 19 for 102 yards 1 TD, Carmelo Larocca 5 for 33, Christopher Cruz-Akre 3 for 5, Steven Warren Jr. 4 for 1
Receiving: Diego Escandon 5 for 95 yards, 2 TDs; Jesse Hart III 6 for 81, 1 TD; David Dayno 2 for 27; Rashaad Gerona-Chatters 2 for 24, 1 TD; Cannon Kennard 2 for 20
Shorewood stats:
Passing: Tyler Giles 1 for 7, 5 yards
Rushing: Reid Petschl 19 for 46 yards; Isak Medhaug 5 for 25; Kevin Haslam Jr. 3 for 9 yards; Tyler Giles 4 for 4; Finn Bachler 2 for 1
Receiving:
Niko Zacharias: 1 for 5 yards
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 4-1; Shorewood 1-2, 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 6; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 36-14
Snohomish stats:
Passing: Lucas Bosa 8 for 18, 137 yards, 1 TD
Rushing: Mason Surdi: 15 for 92 yards, 1 TD
Fumble recovery: Parker Jackson, 1 TD
Lynnwood stats:
Nathan Williams: 1 TD
Owen Gill: 1 TD
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 1-3, 1-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 6; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 35-10
Click here to read story.
Records (league and overall): Monroe 3-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 6; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway vs Mountlake Terrace
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday. Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale vs Lynnwood
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Monday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.