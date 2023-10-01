High school sports roundup for Sept. 29, 2023

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 35-0

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Passing: Steven Warren Jr. 17 for 26, 247 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Rashaad Gerona-Chatters 19 for 102 yards 1 TD, Carmelo Larocca 5 for 33, Christopher Cruz-Akre 3 for 5, Steven Warren Jr. 4 for 1

Receiving: Diego Escandon 5 for 95 yards, 2 TDs; Jesse Hart III 6 for 81, 1 TD; David Dayno 2 for 27; Rashaad Gerona-Chatters 2 for 24, 1 TD; Cannon Kennard 2 for 20

Shorewood stats:

Passing: Tyler Giles 1 for 7, 5 yards

Rushing: Reid Petschl 19 for 46 yards; Isak Medhaug 5 for 25; Kevin Haslam Jr. 3 for 9 yards; Tyler Giles 4 for 4; Finn Bachler 2 for 1

Receiving:

Niko Zacharias: 1 for 5 yards

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 4-1; Shorewood 1-2, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 6; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 36-14

Snohomish stats:

Passing: Lucas Bosa 8 for 18, 137 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Mason Surdi: 15 for 92 yards, 1 TD

Fumble recovery: Parker Jackson, 1 TD

Lynnwood stats:

Nathan Williams: 1 TD

Owen Gill: 1 TD

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 1-3, 1-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 6; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 35-10

Records (league and overall): Monroe 3-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 4-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 6; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway vs Mountlake Terrace

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday. Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale vs Lynnwood

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Monday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits