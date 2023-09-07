High school sports roundup for Sept. 6, 2023

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 3-0

25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Paige Gessey 10 kills,16 digs and 2 aces

– Hannah Johnson 7 kills, 5 blocks

– Sammy Holmer 6 kills and 10 digs

– Charlie Thomas 26 assists and 3 aces

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Kamiak 1-1

Lynnwood next match; vs Shorewood; Monday September 11; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross country

Cascade/Edmonds-Woodway/Lake Stevens/Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace

At McCollum Park

Click for full results

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/228255/results/all

Girls- 2.25 mile course

Girls Top 5 Individual Finishers (no times provided):

1. Aliah Karl (EW)

2. Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW)

3. Dalia Hansen (LS)

4. Kira Korten (C)

5. Paige Trumbull (LS)

6. Dakota Lantham (LS)

7. Lily Kamila (EW)

8. Hallie Carroll (LS)

9. Kenadie Pester (LS)

10. Kamryn Wenz (LS)

Other top Edmonds School District finishers:

11. Gabby Landa (EW)

13. Sonita Chen (MT)

14. Mio Masunaga (EW)

18. Macy Tran (EW)

19. Sadie Renick (MT)

20. Delia Santel (EW)

21. Kelly Luu (EW)

23. Danielle Gaviola (EW)

24. Annika Beckstrom (EW)

26. Alice Tyler (L)

30. Olivia Lacambra (EW)

Boys- 3.1 mile course

Team Scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 26

2. Lake Stevens 39

3. Mountlake Terrace 91

4. Cascade 103

5. Lynnwood 133

Boys top 10 Individual Times:

1. Weston Breen (LS) 17:11

2. Boden Chapek (EW) 17:18

3. Anthony Long (LS) 17:36

4. Luke Blomberg (EW) 17:41

5. Elisha Einfeld (EW) 17:46

6. Isaac Mach (EW) 17:50

7. Trevor Krestel (C) 18:01

8. Sean O’Malley (LS) 18:04

9. Danny Loveless (EW) 18:04

10. Reilly Brookhart (MT) 18:28

Other Top Edmonds School District finishers:

11. Will Thompson (EW) 18:37

12. Emerson Beehler (EW) 18:42

13. Jake Thompson (EW) 18:43

17. Noah Ushikubo (EW) 19:08

20. Logan Toulouse (MT) 19:23

21. Dominick Cole (MT) 19:27

23. Matias Andry (L) 19:57

24. Richard Choy (L) 19:59

25. Isaac Williams (MT) 20:03

28. Vincent Castaneda (MT) 21:21

29. Charlie Bode (MT) 21:22

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Brooks Fort Steilacoom Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 16 at Fort Steilacoom Park

Lynnwood next meet: Bellarmine Invite; Saturday, Sept. 9 at Bellarmine Prep High School

Mountlake Terrace next team meet: Gear Up Northwest XC Preview hosted by Sehome High School; Saturday, Sept. 9 at Civic Field in Bellingham

— Compiled by Steve Willits