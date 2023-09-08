High school sports roundup for Sept. 7, 2023

Boys tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 7-0

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Reece McBride (A) 6-0, 6-1

Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated opponent 6-0, 6-0

Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Aidan Leemauk (A) 6-1, 6-1

Ben Browne (EW) defeated Kiah Klein (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Robbie Balderas/Isaac Prouty (A) 6-0, 6-1

Eric Alsdorf/Teo Mahoney (EW) defeated Ryan Morzelewski/Thomas Tsoukalas (A) 6-1, 6-3

Cavin Schillinger/Timmy Park (EW) defeated Easton Aalbu/Xander Carroll (A) 7-5, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Arlington 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Monday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Sean Benoit (K) defeated Reyli Almanza-Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Dylan Kim (K) defeated Nick Blas (M) 6-0, 6-0

Levi Steslar (K) defeated Nik Shah (M) 6-0, 6-1

Ryan Chung (K) defeated Ty Vanderpoel (M) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles:

Danny Min/Joseph Jeon (K) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-1, 1-6, 7-6

Quinn Haller/Kevin Dang (K) defeated Nathan Perez/Vincent Ly (M) 6-4, 6-4

Daniel Kim/Sergy Tsay (K) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 7-5, 6-0

Records: Kamiak 2-0; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m.

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Zach Overbay (Mon) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Justice Funston (Mon) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Jacob Shafer (Mon) defeated Hai Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Kristopher Erickson (Mon) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Myles Baumchen/Matt Gunter (Mon) defeated Brandon Vuong/Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Murphy Thompson/James Macfarlane (Mon) defeated Kaleb Wendt/Charlie Schofield (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Jack Palmores/Vincent Tessadori (Mon) defeated Cyrus McMillion/Preston Dilay (MT) 6-2, 7-5

Records: Monroe 2-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Abby Peterson 2, Reilly Schindler 2, Jane Hanson, Kate Baldock

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 1-1; Cascade 0-1, 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace tied Snohomish 2-2

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Claire August (Natalie Cardin assist), Chloe Parker

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 0-0-1, 0-0-1; Snohomish 0-0-1, 1-0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Saturday, Sept. 9; 2 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Shorecrest stats:

Olivia Sasnett: goal and assist

Emma Orthell: goal and assist

Bailey Matthew: goal

Meadowdale goals:

Aubri Sadler and Izzy Fallarme

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday, Sept. 9; 2 p.m.

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 10-0

No details reported

Records: Cedarcrest 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Saturday, Sept. 9; noon

Volleyball

Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-10, 25-12, 25-21

Meadowdale stats:

Sofia Brockmeyer: 17 digs

Ja’elle Jenkins: 6 kills and 3 digs

Violet Dubois: 7 kills

Mia Johns: 5 kills

Laiken Thoesen: 14 assists

Record: Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next match: Gulls Nest Tournament (12 teams); Saturday, Sept. 9; 8 a.m. at Everett High School

Redmond defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-10, 25-16, 25-19

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Lia Brown: 13 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces

Shady Mayer: 15 digs, 5 aces, 4 kills

Hailey Kahklen: 12 digs

Sarah Simula: 4 kills

Maya Faulkner: 4 kills

Record: Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.

