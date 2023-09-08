High school sports roundup for Sept. 7, 2023

Boys tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 7-0
Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Reece McBride (A) 6-0, 6-1
Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated opponent 6-0, 6-0
Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Aidan Leemauk (A) 6-1, 6-1
Ben Browne (EW) defeated Kiah Klein (A) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Robbie Balderas/Isaac Prouty (A) 6-0, 6-1
Eric Alsdorf/Teo Mahoney (EW) defeated Ryan Morzelewski/Thomas Tsoukalas (A) 6-1, 6-3
Cavin Schillinger/Timmy Park (EW) defeated Easton Aalbu/Xander Carroll (A) 7-5, 6-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Arlington 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Monday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Sean Benoit (K) defeated Reyli Almanza-Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Dylan Kim (K) defeated Nick Blas (M) 6-0, 6-0
Levi Steslar (K) defeated Nik Shah (M) 6-0, 6-1
Ryan Chung (K) defeated Ty Vanderpoel (M) 6-3, 7-5
Doubles:
Danny Min/Joseph Jeon (K) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-1, 1-6, 7-6
Quinn Haller/Kevin Dang (K) defeated Nathan Perez/Vincent Ly (M) 6-4, 6-4
Daniel Kim/Sergy Tsay (K) defeated Kyle Josafat/Julien Tenisch (M) 7-5, 6-0
Records: Kamiak 2-0; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m.
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Zach Overbay (Mon) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Justice Funston (Mon) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Jacob Shafer (Mon) defeated Hai Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Kristopher Erickson (Mon) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Myles Baumchen/Matt Gunter (Mon) defeated Brandon Vuong/Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Murphy Thompson/James Macfarlane (Mon) defeated Kaleb Wendt/Charlie Schofield (MT) 6-3, 6-3
Jack Palmores/Vincent Tessadori (Mon) defeated Cyrus McMillion/Preston Dilay (MT) 6-2, 7-5
Records: Monroe 2-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School
Girls soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Abby Peterson 2, Reilly Schindler 2, Jane Hanson, Kate Baldock
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 1-1; Cascade 0-1, 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace tied Snohomish 2-2
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Claire August (Natalie Cardin assist), Chloe Parker
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 0-0-1, 0-0-1; Snohomish 0-0-1, 1-0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Saturday, Sept. 9; 2 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-2
Shorecrest stats:
Olivia Sasnett: goal and assist
Emma Orthell: goal and assist
Bailey Matthew: goal
Meadowdale goals:
Aubri Sadler and Izzy Fallarme
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday, Sept. 9; 2 p.m.
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 10-0
No details reported
Records: Cedarcrest 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Saturday, Sept. 9; noon
Volleyball
Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-10, 25-12, 25-21
Meadowdale stats:
Sofia Brockmeyer: 17 digs
Ja’elle Jenkins: 6 kills and 3 digs
Violet Dubois: 7 kills
Mia Johns: 5 kills
Laiken Thoesen: 14 assists
Record: Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next match: Gulls Nest Tournament (12 teams); Saturday, Sept. 9; 8 a.m. at Everett High School
Redmond defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-10, 25-16, 25-19
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Lia Brown: 13 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces
Shady Mayer: 15 digs, 5 aces, 4 kills
Hailey Kahklen: 12 digs
Sarah Simula: 4 kills
Maya Faulkner: 4 kills
Record: Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
