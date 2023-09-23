High school sports roundup: Sept. 21, 2023

Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Arlington 1-0
Meadowdale goal:
Hazel Maxwell
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-4, 2-5; Arlington 2-3-1, 3-3-1
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2
Click here to read story
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1-1, 4-2-1; Archbishop Murphy 4-2, 5-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 1-0
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Janie Hanson: goal
Reilly Schindler: assist
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeepers:
Meredith Eldridge and Alice Everett
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 4-2; Stanwood 4-2, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept. 23; noon at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Everett defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 2-4, 2-5; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4, 0-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-23, 25-18, 25-6
Lynnwood stats:
Hannah Johnson: 10 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces
Sammy Holmer: 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block
Makena Kaleo: 6 kills, 2 blocks
Paige Gessey: 15 digs, 4 aces
Charlie Thomas: 24 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces
Meadowdale stats:
Laiken Thoesen: 3 kills, 15 assists, 8 digs
Ja’elle Jenkins: 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace
Sofia Brockmeyer: 10 digs
Violet Dubois: 10 digs
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-0, 6-0; Meadowdale 2-2, 2-3
Lynnwood next match: vs Arlington; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Swimming
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 118-47
Individual event top finishers:
200 freestyle:
1. Emily Lin (S) 2:15.38
2. Vivian Foral (S)
3. Rebecca Coates (L) 2:18.77
200 individual medley:
1. Brooke Anderson (S) 2:29.41
2. Paulina Hoff (S) 2:33.47
3. Maggie Norberg (S) 2:38.84
50 freestyle:
1. Alex Craft (S) 28.65
2. Mina Schreiner (L) 29.76
3. Sophia Cordova (L) 35.47
100 butterfly:
1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:08.99
2. Paulina Hoff (S) 1:11.21
3. Maggie Horberg (S) 1:11.69
100 freestyle:
1. Brooke Anderson (S) 1:03.11
2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:03.45
3. Natalia Martin (S) 1:12.64
500 freestyle:
1. Mina Schriener (L) 6:57.21
2. Claire Sterling (S) 6:58.36
3. Megan Chalcraft (S) 7:05.62
100 backstroke:
1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:08.40
2. Addy Falkin (S) 1:15.92
3. Shifa Hanchinamani (L) 1:29.78
100 breaststroke:
1. Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:13.62
2. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:36.56
3. Vivian Foral (S) 1:23 12
Relay event winners:
200 medley:
Shorewood (Chalcraft Gallagher, Malaina Mirabueno, Maggie Norberg, Daniel Buchholz) 2:05.79
200 freestyle:
Shorewood (Brooke Anderson, Malaina Mirabueno, Vivian Foral, Emily Lin) 1:51.68
400 freestyle:
Shorewood (Brooke Anderson, Emily Lin, Maggie Norberg, Daniel Buchholz) 4:10.49
Records: Shorewood 2-1; Lynnwood 0-4
Lynnwood next meet: at Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 28: 3:15 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 135-35
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle:
Hazel Anderson (S) 2:13.59
200 individual medley:
Aila Howson (S) 2:22.59
50 freestyle:
Owan Fralick (S) 27.21
100 butterfly:
Miranda Thompson (S) 1:02.34
100 freestyle:
Anna Bendiksen (S) 1:00.47
500 freestyle:
Quinn Whorley (S) 5:24.05
100 backstroke:
Owan Fralick (S) 1:06.28
100 breaststroke:
Avery Leptich (S) 1:19.70
Relay event winners:
200 medley:
Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Quinn Whorley) 1:57.51
200 freestyle:
Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, Jaclyn Deiparine, Quinn Johnson, Clara Pettiross) 1:56.14
400 freestyle:
Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Quinn Whorley) 3:59.55
Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Cross Country
Cedarcrest/Kamiak/Lynnwood
at McCormick Park
4000 meters
Boys Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 19
2. Cedarcrest 45
3. Lynnwood 76
Boys top individual finishers:
1. Colin Wear (K) 13:24
2. Braden Watkins (K) 13:35
3. Will Lesyna (K) 13:35
4. Nate Bergman (C) 13:38
5. Brooks Sammarco (C) 13:42
Top Lynnwood individual finishers:
16. Richard Choy 15:15
17. Kale Solomon 15:15
19. Matias Andry 15:26
Girls Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 20
2. Cedarcrest 53
3. Lynnwood 64
Girls top individual finishers:
1. Lydia Swenson (C) 15:53.12
2. Bella Hasan (K) 15:53
3. Molly Lesyna (K) 16:13
4. Jaxin Holloway (K) 17:31
5. Chloe Bundy (K) 17:34
Lynnwood top finishers:
9. Alice Tyler 18:20
18. Isabel Harris 19:56
19. Addison Worthington 19:58
20. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia 20:55
24. Kiersten Miller 21:40
25. Venus Hernandez 21:51
Lynnwood next meet: vs Marysville Pilchuck/Monroe/Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Monroe High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
