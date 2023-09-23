High school sports roundup: Sept. 21, 2023

Posted: September 22, 2023 8

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale’s Taylor Meyer (5) battles with Arlington’s Jersey Walker (22) in a conference soccer game at Edmonds Stadium Thursday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Jersey Walker (L) and senior Grace Lunsford (8) elevate.
Hailey Bernards (21) and Peach Hunter (17) eye the ball at midfield.
Mavs’ senior Emmi Kuecker (19) races past an Eagles defender.
Mav’s freshman Saylor Echelbarger (middle) vies with the Eagles’ Isabelle Behrman (L) and Delaney Henry (R) for possession.
Meadowdale senior Rachel Reitz (middle) clears an Arlington shot from directly in front of the Mavs goal, denying the Eagles a goal on one of their best opportunities of the game to score.
The Mavs react to senior Hazel Maxwell’s (center) goal in the first half.

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 1-0

Meadowdale goal:
Hazel Maxwell

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-4, 2-5; Arlington 2-3-1, 3-3-1
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2

Click here to read story

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1-1, 4-2-1; Archbishop Murphy 4-2, 5-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 1-0

Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Janie Hanson: goal
Reilly Schindler: assist

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeepers:
Meredith Eldridge and Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 4-2; Stanwood 4-2, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept. 23; noon at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 2-4, 2-5; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Addyson Pontak (1) yells encouragement as Warrior sophomore Indira Carey-Boxley (3) digs a Hawk serve during the Warriors-Mountlake Terrace Hawks game Thursday night at the Edmonds-Woodway gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior senior Rachel Wechsler (10) and Warrior senior Kate McCarthy (8) defend the net.
Warrior senior Kate McCarthy (8) tips the ball over the Hawk defense.
Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Addyson Pontak (1) returns a serve.
Warrior senior Sydney Petelle (13) sets the ball for a spike at the net.
Warrior sophomore Jana Llussa Barfull (14) flies high for the set by Warrior senior Sydney Petelle (13).
Warrior senior Ruby Langfeldt (6) stretches low to dig a Hawk serve.
Warrior senior Elizabeth Veshkurova (4) goes up for a spike.
Warrior senior Lidia Ejigu (2) lays out to dig a Hawk serve.
Warrior senior Rachel Wechsler (10) prepares to spike a set by E-W senior Sydney Petelle (13).

 

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4, 0-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-23, 25-18, 25-6

Lynnwood stats:
Hannah Johnson: 10 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces
Sammy Holmer: 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block
Makena Kaleo: 6 kills, 2 blocks
Paige Gessey: 15 digs, 4 aces
Charlie Thomas: 24 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces

Meadowdale stats:
Laiken Thoesen: 3 kills, 15 assists, 8 digs
Ja’elle Jenkins: 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace
Sofia Brockmeyer: 10 digs
Violet Dubois: 10 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-0, 6-0; Meadowdale 2-2, 2-3
Lynnwood next match: vs Arlington; Monday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 118-47

Individual event top finishers:

200 freestyle:
1. Emily Lin (S) 2:15.38
2. Vivian Foral (S)
3. Rebecca Coates (L) 2:18.77

200 individual medley:
1. ​Brooke Anderson (S) 2:29.41
2. Paulina Hoff (S) 2:33.47
3. Maggie Norberg (S) 2:38.84

50 freestyle:
1. ​Alex Craft (S) 28.65
2. Mina Schreiner (L) 29.76
3. Sophia Cordova (L) 35.47

100 butterfly:
1. ​Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:08.99
2. Paulina Hoff (S) 1:11.21
3. Maggie Horberg (S) 1:11.69

100 freestyle:
1. ​Brooke Anderson (S) 1:03.11
2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:03.45
3. Natalia Martin (S) 1:12.64

500 freestyle:
1. Mina Schriener (L) 6:57.21
2. Claire Sterling (S) 6:58.36
3. Megan Chalcraft (S) 7:05.62

100 backstroke:
1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:08.40
2. Addy Falkin (S) 1:15.92
3. Shifa Hanchinamani (L) 1:29.78

100 breaststroke:
1. Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:13.62
2. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:36.56
3. Vivian Foral (S) 1:23 12

Relay event winners:

200 medley:
Shorewood (Chalcraft Gallagher, Malaina Mirabueno, Maggie Norberg, Daniel Buchholz) 2:05.79

200 freestyle:
Shorewood (Brooke Anderson, Malaina Mirabueno, Vivian Foral, Emily Lin) 1:51.68

400 freestyle:
Shorewood (Brooke Anderson, Emily Lin, Maggie Norberg, Daniel Buchholz) 4:10.49

Records: Shorewood 2-1; Lynnwood 0-4
Lynnwood next meet: at Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 28: 3:15 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 135-35

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle:
Hazel Anderson (S) 2:13.59

200 individual medley:
Aila Howson (S) 2:22.59

50 freestyle:
Owan Fralick (S) 27.21

100 butterfly:
Miranda Thompson (S) 1:02.34

100 freestyle:
Anna Bendiksen (S) 1:00.47

500 freestyle:
Quinn Whorley (S) 5:24.05

100 backstroke:
Owan Fralick (S) 1:06.28

100 breaststroke:
Avery Leptich (S) 1:19.70

Relay event winners:
200 medley:
Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Quinn Whorley) 1:57.51

200 freestyle:
Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, Jaclyn Deiparine, Quinn Johnson, Clara Pettiross) 1:56.14

400 freestyle:
Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Quinn Whorley) 3:59.55

Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Cedarcrest/Kamiak/Lynnwood
at McCormick Park
4000 meters

Boys Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 19
2. Cedarcrest 45
3. Lynnwood 76

Boys top individual finishers:
1. Colin Wear (K) 13:24
2. Braden Watkins (K) 13:35
3. Will Lesyna (K) 13:35
4. Nate Bergman (C) 13:38
5. Brooks Sammarco (C) 13:42

Top Lynnwood individual finishers:
16. Richard Choy 15:15
17. Kale Solomon 15:15
19. Matias Andry 15:26

Girls Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 20
2. Cedarcrest 53
3. Lynnwood 64

Girls top individual finishers:
1. Lydia Swenson (C) 15:53.12
2. Bella Hasan (K) 15:53
3. Molly Lesyna (K) 16:13
4. Jaxin Holloway (K) 17:31
5. Chloe Bundy (K) 17:34

Lynnwood top finishers:
9. Alice Tyler 18:20
18. Isabel Harris 19:56
19. Addison Worthington 19:58
20. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia 20:55
24. Kiersten Miller 21:40
25. Venus Hernandez 21:51

Lynnwood next meet: vs Marysville Pilchuck/Monroe/Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Monroe High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME