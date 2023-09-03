Homage kicks off second annual Engage Mind and Body campaign

A series of booths from local organizations gave away freebies.
Chinese seniors played traditional music several times thoughout the event.
A pre-performance warm-up dance between two women looking to groove.
An active conductor.
A pianist absorbed in the melody.
People can donate to Homage in a number of ways, some of which include entries into a raffle.
Homage’s CEO, Keith Bell, came to the stage to thank community members who organized the successful kickoff.
Though it was hot, the grillmasters persevered.
Popcorn was available.
Sno-Isle Library’s Bookmobile came chock-full of books carefully chosen to meet the needs of the day.
Some raffle prizes offered by the Filipino-American Seniors’ Association.
Tony Porciuncula, is a leader in the Filipino-American Seniors’ Association of Snohomish County, which seeks to keep Filipino culture alive while connecting members of the immigrant community.
A participant in the kids cycle portion of the event shares a medal with his father.
The shortest path to any beanbag is a straight line.
Mike Gantala (center) spoke about how Homage’s Transportation Assistance Program helps him go to his work at the food bank and library. He also said he’d gotten to know all the drivers and liked them quite a bit.
Mollie Meyer, the kickoff’s organizer, invited her father to join the festivities.
Juanita Porciuncula (right) with a friend.
Dancing is a good way to get exercise.
These twins kept their mother on her toes.
A few furry friends came along too.

Hundreds visited Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services Saturday to celebrate its second annual Engage Mind & Body campaign with an in-person kickoff.

The event featured music from Chinese senior musicians, dance for anyone feeling up to it, activities for all ages and of course, delicious free food.

Engage Mind & Body is Lynnwood-based Homage’s biggest fundraising event of the year and the nonprofit hopes to receive $75,000 by Sept. 23. All the funds raised from this year’s event will benefit seniors and people with disabilities in Snohomish County through meal programs, transportation assistance, mental health support, minor home repairs, health care coordination and more.

For three weeks this September, the challenge will track how many minutes participants do healthy activities. This is anything that engages your mind and body positively: hiking, swimming, reading, doing yoga — you name it.

Participants are encouraged to invite friends, family and neighbors to support the cause by pledging to donate to Homage for every wellness activity they complete. After registering for the challenge, participants can record their wellness minutes and share progress on Homage’s website.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

