Human Services Program Manager Mindy Woods named 2023 Edmonds Employee of Year

City of Edmonds Human Services Program Manager Mindy Woods has been recognized as the 2023 Edmonds Employee of the Year.

Each year, staff nominate co-workers for their contributions to their department and/or the city. The Employee of the Year announcement is made during the annual employee appreciation picnic, held this year at City Park Sept. 7.

Woods began her role as human services program manager in May 2020. Since that time, she has focused on establishing relationships with service providers and organizations to connect people with the resources they need – including household support grants, motel vouchers, food and free cell phones.

“Mindy’s work has been recognized by the Governor and by Snohomish County,” said Deputy Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Shannon Burley, who nominated Woods for the award. “She is a respected and integral part of the community with a personal drive to better the lives of everyone she meets. It is difficult to put all that she brings to the city in this form but as her supervisor I can say that she is relied upon by many both internal and external stakeholders, she always goes above and beyond and gives it everything she has.”

In the past 12 months, Woods has personally coordinated services for over 150 individuals in Edmonds. In 2023, she was able to secure $400,000 from the Washington State Department of Commerce to fund motel vouchers for people experiencing homelessness in Edmonds.

In addition to her day-to-day work, Woods serves the broader community locally, regionally and at the federal level. Some of her work includes:

-Appointment by Gov. Jay Inslee for the State Advisory Council on Homelessness.

– Participating in the National Low Income Housing Coalition working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and White House officials on a Tenant Bill of Rights in Washington, D.C.

– Serving as board member for Housing Hope, a member of the Puget Sound Regional Council Equity Advisory Committee, the YWCA Public Policy Committee, the State of Washington Low Income Housing Alliance Board of Directors, and the Snohomish County Homeless Policy Taskforce.

“This is a huge honor,” Woods said as she accepted this award. “I don’t do this work for accolades. I do this work because I feel like it’s my calling,. I’ve been through homelessness twice and I just feel it’s a great privilege to be able to serve my community in this way.”