It’s time for the Great Peoples Bank Pig Search

The Great Peoples Bank Pig Search returns starting Wednesday, Sept. 13.

This year, the Peoples Bank campaign will feature 1,000 green piggy banks, each stuffed with $10 in cash, hidden throughout the Peoples Bank service area in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Island, Whatcom, Douglas, and Chelan counties. One lucky winner will also have the chance to win a grand prize of $1,000.

Piggy banks will be hidden in the areas surrounding Peoples Bank’s 22 locations, including the Edmonds branch, starting on Sept. 13.