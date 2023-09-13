It’s time for the Great Peoples Bank Pig Search

The Great Peoples Bank Pig Search returns starting Wednesday, Sept. 13.
This year, the Peoples Bank campaign will feature 1,000 green piggy banks, each stuffed with $10 in cash, hidden throughout the Peoples Bank service area in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Island, Whatcom, Douglas, and Chelan counties. One lucky winner will also have the chance to win a grand prize of $1,000.
Piggy banks will be hidden in the areas surrounding Peoples Bank’s 22 locations, including the Edmonds branch, starting on Sept. 13.
To help celebrate the communities where Peoples Bank’s employees and customers live and work, those who find a pig can qualify for the $1,000 grand prize by submitting a photo of themselves at their favorite local landmark at www.peoplesbank-wa.com/pigs. The grand prize winner will be randomly selected and announced on Monday, Sept. 25.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.