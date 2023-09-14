Letter to the editor: Building design creativity in Edmonds

Editor:

Why do we have these lifeless buildings proposed in Edmonds? Designs brought into our community, such as assorted projects along the 99 Corridor, apartment buildings presently proposed on Main and Dayton streets in downtown Edmonds and now the proposed new Boys and Girls Club building at the new Civic Playfield. Many of these project designs which lack creativity are replacing buildings of character and history in our community. The proposed project design for the Boys and Girls Club is an example.

The design for the new Boys and Girls Club replaces a building of character and history with a building design similar to the public safety complex across the street. This proposed design is adequate if the design goal was to be compatible with the public safety building however this ignores the history and memories of many families and community members of the existing boys and girls club. It lacks history and community connectivity. It’s not that the design is poor, rather it lacks creativity. We are purported to be the creative City of Edmonds. Where is the creativity in this and other designs?

The character of Edmonds should be one of history, community, art, the Salish Sea and the great outdoors. This is a community with popular reference as a city where art meets nature. Who is at the helm of guiding our new projects about Edmonds? Perhaps that’s where our creative effort requires additional focus to guide the vision for the future of our city.

Will Magnuson

Edmonds