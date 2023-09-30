Letter to the editor: Elect Susanna Johnson Snohomish County Sheriff

Editor:

It was an honor to work with the then-Snohomish County Sheriff Operations Bureau Chief, Susanna Johnson, who oversaw Sheriff technology initiatives.

As a Senior Analyst in the Department of Information Technology, I program and project managed, coordinated and tracked technology projects for the Snohomish County Sheriff for about six years of my over 24 years of service for Snohomish County. During a 38-month period of that time, I oversaw the completion of over 102 Sheriff projects. Project highlights included: a countywide 911 dispatch system that uses digital mapping and GPS on vehicles to improve first responder response times, new ruggedized laptops providing safety, communication and performance, the first Snohomish County Sheriff Corrections electronic medical records system to help save lives in medical assessment and treatment of inmates, an automotive computer system to track safety conditions for Sheriff vehicles and reduce crashes, etc.

Operations Bureau Chief Johnson exhibited excellence in public safety and service leadership. She provided vision for improvements, was competent, led by example, fostered strengths of her staff supporting her teams, listened to, welcomed expert advice, and provided predictable integrity. If Chief Johnson gave her word, she would follow through and she was well known for her commitment to staff and the people of Snohomish County.

If elected Snohomish County Sheriff, Susanna Johnson will bring critical progress and integrity for the people of our county. Please vote for Susanna Johnson for Snohomish County Sheriff.

Leon Zainwel

Mukilteo