Letter to the editor: Rotary says thanks to community for Edmonds Oktoberfest support

Editor:

The Rotary Club of Edmonds sends our deepest gratitude to our amazing community for coming out to support our annual Oktoberfest Family Festival. We were able to raise a record $66,207, which will allow us to continue the work of our club in supporting the Edmonds Food Bank, Kids in Transition, Clothes for Kids, Edmonds College Second Chance Scholarships, Edmonds School District Scholarships, CASA, Meals on Wheels, Edmonds Waterfront Center and Edmonds Boys and Girls Club.

We could not have done this without the support of our generous major sponsors: Cline Jewelers, Care Partners, Dewar Properties, Edmonds College and the Prewitt Family/Boys & Girls Club, as well as our Diamond, Gold and Bronze level sponsors.

Maggie Peterson

Oktoberfest Chair

Brian Albright

Rotary Club of Edmonds President