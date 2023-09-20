Letter to the editor: Supporting Roger Pence for Edmonds City Council

Editor:

In all likelihood, you already know Roger Pence, who is running for Edmonds City Council Position #1. As a political person he has an affinity for building bridges. While we served on the City of Edmonds Citizens Planning Board, he took the time to reach out to folks on the issues at hand. He wanted to hear your thoughts, take in the research done by city staff, and discuss city councilmembers’ positions.

Several years ago we campaigned together for Kristiana Johnson, my friend, for Position #1 on city council. Through it all she felt the support from the city. She was particularly pleased her sense of humor brought the laughs. She connected with others who treasured Edmonds — as does Roger Pence.

Roger is also serious about stewarding a connection with the community. He is available through phone, email and attendance at public events, city council meetings and the local coffee shop. Hopefully, with your vote, he will serve as your city councilman in the well-served Position #1.

Careen Rubenkonig

Edmonds