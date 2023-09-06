Letter to the editor: Thanks to Woodway HS class of 1973 for food bank donations

Editor:

The Edmonds Food Bank would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Woodway High School class of 1973 for their generous donation to the food bank. The class of 1973 held their 50th year reunion celebration on Aug. 11 and provided 494 pounds of food as well as a $2,000 donation to support the food bank. Every can of food and dollar was so appreciated! Special thanks to Valerie Repman, Greg Reynolds, Mark Press and Melissa Barron who worked hard to facilitate this donation.

Last year, the Edmonds Food Bank distributed over 2 million pounds of food to over 98,000 people in the Edmonds community, including over 22,000 seniors and 32,000 children and infants. The Edmonds Food Bank currently serves the most households out of any other food bank in Snohomish County and the demand for food assistance continues to skyrocket due to inflation.

If you would like more information on how you can support the Edmonds Food Bank by making a financial contribution, volunteering, or hosting a food drive, please contact Casey Davis, Executive Director and President of the Edmonds Food Bank at director@edmondsfoodbank.org.

Kathy Hare

Edmonds Food Bank Board Member

Woodway High Class of ‘74