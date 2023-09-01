Meadowdale High School Key Club’s Goodwill Fill the Truck event canceled for Sept. 3 1 min ago 2 The Goodwill Fill the Truck event scheduled for Sept. 3 at Meadowdale High School has been canceled. The event, a benefit for the high school’s Key Club, has been rescheduled for Nov. 26.
