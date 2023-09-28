Meet Edmonds City Councilmember Jenna Nand at ‘Cupcakes with the Candidate’ event Sept. 30

Meet Edmonds City Councilmember Jenna Nand, ask questions and hear her plans for Edmonds during a “Cupcakes with the Candidate” event at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 30 at Edmonds City Park Shelter 2, 600 3rd Ave. S.

Nand, who was appointed to fill the Edmonds City Council Position 7 seat in October 2022, is running unopposed for election this November,

This is a family-friendly event, with Tansy the Goat and Raj the Bunny on hand to meet the youngest community members. Speakers will include Edmonds City Councilmember Dave Teitzel and local animal rights activist Sabrina Connaughton.

RSVP here so organizers know how many cupcakes to order.