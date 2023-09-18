Meet area’s urban coyotes during virtual meeting Sept. 27

Learn more about coyotes and their role in our environment during a free virtual presentation from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Coyotes are a natural part of the ecosystem of local green spaces. Coyotes can also benefit humans and ecosystems by helping control populations of mice, rats, voles, moles, and rabbits. To help share a better understanding of the behaviors of these animals, the University of Washington Botanic Gardens has assembled a panel whose expertise and experience dispel urban lore and provide years of research in its place.

You can register via Zoom here: washington.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6Qj07sW2QqWGaq3tC3RdTg#/registration

More information can be found here: botanicgardens.uw.edu/about/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D169326187

Also see information on coexisting with urban carnivores at www.zoo.org/coexisting, which includes a Frequently Asked Questions sheet about coyotes here: www.zoo.org/seattlecarnivores/faq.