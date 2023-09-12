Nand hosting ‘Cupcakes with the Candidate’ campaign event Sept. 17

Jenna Nand, appointed to fill the Edmonds City Council Position 7 seat in October 2022 and running unopposed for election this November, is hosting a “Cupcakes with the Candidate” event at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Edmonds’ Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W.

Nand says the family friendly event “is an opportunity to engage with me, ask questions and hear my plans to benefit our city for generations to come.” Tansy the Goat and Raj the Bunny will be on hand to meet the youngest community members. The human speakers will include Shoreline City Councilmember Chris Roberts, local animal rights activist Sabrina Connaughton, business owner and friend Talal Hattar, and Nand’s sister, Arleen Nand.

RSVP here so that organizers know how many cupcakes to order.