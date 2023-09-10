North Sound Church sponsoring free pancake breakfast during Edmonds Car Show Sunday

Downtown Edmonds’ North Sound Church will be serving free pancakes and coffee during the morning of the Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sunday, Sept. 10.
Pancakes will be served from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 4th Avenue North and Bell Street.
You can find more information on the car show here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.